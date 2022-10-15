For the pasta lovers

Do you know there are over 27 types of pasta? Some of them include Farfalle, Mezzelune, Manicotti and Campanelle, with the most popular one being Bigoli, the strand pasta, also commonly called spaghetti.

Pasta is a fun food to prepare because of its different shapes and sizes. Pasta can also be used for different meals such as spaghetti Bolognese, pasta lasagne and others.

Today, Saturday Tribune will help to prepare jollof pasta. You can use any type of pasta to make this meal and you can even mix different types of pasta if you want.

To get started, you will need:

INGREDIENTS

Any pasta of your choice

Vegetable oil

Onion

Liver, beef or sausage (or any other protein of your choice)

Tomatoes

Red bell pepper

Green bell pepper

Carrot

Curry powder





Garlic

Oyster sauce

Ketchup

Salt

Seasoning cubes

METHOD

Put your pasta in a pot and bring to a boil. Add little salt and vegetable oil so that it does not stick. When it is properly cooked, take it out of the water.

In another pot, heat up little quantity of oil. Add onions and any other protein of your choice such as diced liver or diced sausage. Dice your peppers (tomatoes, red bell peppers and green bell peppers) and add them. Also add diced carrot, garlic, oyster sauce, curry powder and ketchup. Stir properly and allow to simmer.

Once it is well simmered, pour the already boiled pasta inside the pot and stir again.

Let it cook for about five minutes, then your pasta is ready.

Serve with any other protein of your choice if you so desire. Enjoy!

PHOTOS: Internet

