Food blockage and wake-up call to the West

The recent strike by the association of food sellers was a rude and crude attempt by some janjaweeds to brass the Yoruba and other nationalities of the South, but it is an opportunity for us to address ourselves on the Nigerian affliction.

I recall being with Dr Amos Akingba about two years ago and a nephew phoned him from Ode-Irele that he was hungry. He told him he should wait for his driver bring yam for him from his backyard in Lagos. The question of food security has always been on the agenda of the mini-national conference I regularly have with Mr Femi Falana (SAN) who says it is embarrassing that our young people now engage only in okada business.

He wonders what our governors are doing concerning food security, when compared with Awo who established farm settlements all over the zone even though they have all become relics. The governors must get back to that season and massively engage our young people in agriculture.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

ICYMI: Yoruba, Hausa Teachers Needed In US

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers are needed in the United States. According to the Public Affairs Section of the US Mission Nigeria…

Controversy Over Man Who Jumped From 7th Floor Of 1004 During EFCC Raid

The police in Lagos State have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged death of a man at 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, who allegedly jumped from the 7th floor of one of the buildings. The man was…

INEC Lists Five Challenges Ahead Of 2023 Elections

AS politicians step up horse-trading ahead of subsequent elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed five main areas of likely challenges…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…