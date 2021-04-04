AU unveils rules for new literary prize

The Pan-African Grand Prize for Literature worth $30,000 and endowed by the AU Chair, Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, is open to writers on the continent and in the Diaspora.

THE African Union (AU) has released the rules guiding its recently launched ‘Pan-African Grand Prize for Literature’ for writers on the continent and in the Diaspora.

Endowed by the Congolese President and current AU chair, Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, one of the Prize’s aims is to raise a new generation of writers. Worthy successors to Leopold Sedar Senghor, Chinua Achebe, Tchicaya U Tam’si, Kateb Yacine, Nadine Gordimer, Wole Soyinka and Ngugi WaThiong’o, among others.

The prize, which also aims to stimulate the production, consumption and circulation of cultural products on the continent, is worth $30,000.

According to the rules shared with journalists, the ‘Association of the Pan-African Grand Prize for Literature, a Congolese non-profit with headquarters in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of Congo, will manage the Prize.

Apart from recognising writers, the prize will also honour others in the value chain. These include publishers, bookshops, and literary critics, “who have distinguished themselves by their contribution to the development of African literature.”

Entries for the prize, fiction in prose or verse, must be in the two official languages of the AU, French and English, and published after January 1, 2020.

Though no theme is imposed on the participants, the “works must reflect the great values enshrined in the AU Charter, such as solidarity, pan-Africanism and the peaceful cohabitation amongst people.”

An entry form available on the Prize’s website and five copies of the book can be submitted to the African ministry in charge of culture in the writer’s country of residence latest June 15. The ministry will, in turn, forward them to the office of the Association of the Pan-African Grand Prize for Literature at the Congolese Ministry of Culture in Kinshasa/DRC. The author can also send the entries directly to the office of the association.

Some of the other rules are: “Participation in the contest is individual, open, without age limit, free and to all African writers on the continent and in the Diaspora. The submitted works will be assessed on the basis of the quality of the writing, the relevance of the theme and the originality of the creation. The participant is required to submit only one title. The deadline for receipt of entries is June 15, 2021.

“A panel of judges composed of professionals of the literary sector, set up by the organising committee of the Pan-African Grand Prize for literature association, will be in charge of evaluating the competing books and choosing the winner from a selection of the five best titles suggested by a reading committee. The jury is sovereign in its decisions and is not obliged to justify it. It may renounce the awarding of the prize if it considers the works presented to be of a low standard. Its opinion is final.

“In addition to a certificate and an award, the winner will receive a reward of Thirty Thousand Dollars (30,000 US dollars). In agreement with the organising committee, the jury reserves the right to award one or more individual or corporate entities a Special Prize or Special Mention of the judges. The beneficiary of this recognition will be awarded a certificate of merit and Five Thousand US dollars (5,000 USD)

“The declaration of the winner will take place in Kinshasa, in the 4th quarter of the year, on the occasion of the International Day of the African Writer (celebrated on November 7) in the presence of the current President of the African Union. The awarding of the prizes will take place in February of the following year within the framework of the Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the African Union, in the presence of the current President of the African Union and other Heads of State and Government of member countries. The winners invited to participate in the official award ceremony will be catered for by the organising committee for their travel and stay in the Congolese capital,” the rules further stated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

ICYMI: Yoruba, Hausa Teachers Needed In US

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers are needed in the United States. According to the Public Affairs Section of the US Mission Nigeria…

Controversy Over Man Who Jumped From 7th Floor Of 1004 During EFCC Raid

The police in Lagos State have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged death of a man at 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, who allegedly jumped from the 7th floor of one of the buildings. The man was…

INEC Lists Five Challenges Ahead Of 2023 Elections

AS politicians step up horse-trading ahead of subsequent elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed five main areas of likely challenges…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…