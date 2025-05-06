FOLGSA coordinator unveils Aje educational support, community development scheme

Oyo State coordinator, Forum of Local Government Special Assistants (FOLGSA), Hon Wareez Adetunji, has unveiled the Aje Educational Support and Community Development Scheme for the people of Ibadan South-West Local Government Area.

The scheme involved distribution of education materials, awards of library usage slots for primary school pupils and secondary school students, food and cash awards to the aged in the area.

The unveiling of the scheme was performed by the chairman of local government chairmen in the state, Hon. Sikiru Sanda, at the palace of the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji.

Welcoming dignitaries, including the chairman of Ibadan South-West Local Government Area, Hon Kehinde Akande; chairman, Oyo State Hospitals Management Board (HMB), Dr Akin Fagbemi and chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the local government, Maruf Balogun to the programme, a leader of PDP, Kunle Busari, lauded the effort aimed at alleviating poverty among the people.

Busari noted that education remained the only legacy that can guarantee freedom and better life for the upcoming youths.

He, however, charged other political officeholders from the local government area to emulate Adetunji and contribute to the development of their communities.

Akande further said with the initiative by one of the special assistants in the local government, education would be further improved and extended.

He also asked the beneficiaries to emulate the initiator of the programme and face their studies to ensure that the efforts of the programme are not wasted.

Fagbemi, in a lecture delivered at the event titled ‘Empowering today’s youth for tomorrow’s development’, emphasised the importance of education in the development of any nation.

He, however, charged parents not to force any particular discipline on their children, saying they should allow them to choose a career they have capacity to flourish.

The chairman of HMB also said with the innovation being introduced by the Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration, the standard of education will continue to grow.

While unveiling the scheme, Hon. Sanda expressed satisfaction with the innovation by Adetunji, saying he had shown that one can develop his community no matter how small a political office one occupies.

The Egbeda Local Government Area chairman added that the scheme would further increase enrollment of pupils into primary school across the local government area.

Adetunji, who is also a special assistant to the local government chairman in Ibadan South-West, explained that no fewer than 550 pupils/students were given exercise books, while 11 were given access to library and 15 elderly persons benefited from the food and cash largesse.

According to him, following the reception of the programme, a second phase would soon be embarked upon to take care of those that could not benefit in the first phase.

