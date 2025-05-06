Olore stool: Aderotimi royal family appeals to Ayedatiwa on quick installation

The Aderotimi royal family of Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, at the weekend, appealed to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to expedite action in the process for the installation of the new monarch for the town, five years after the vacancy on the throne.

The royal family said the appeal became necessary following the affirmation of the court which pronounced and affirmed the family’s right to produce the next Olore of Ore.

Speaking after the meeting of the family, head of the ruling house, High Chief Temidayo Adesanlu, expressed concern over the interregnum since the demise of the late monarch in 2019, despite the court judgment.

According to him, the community has a history of peaceful transitions to the throne, noting that the current crisis threatening to disrupt the tradition had been laid to rest.

Adesanlu said that with a proper traditional institution not in place, the community had continued to face series of challenges.

He said since the court had ruled in their favour; the state government should, without further delay, install a new monarch from the family.

He said: “We have been on this case since 2006 and we won the case in court in 2018. The court was explicit in its judgment that the ‘Dero ruling house should produce the new monarch and we are resolute that our family will produce the next king. We got the judgment before the death of the former monarch.”

A former head of the royal family, Mrs Florence Elizari, emphasised that the stool was designed to be rotational among the recognised ruling houses, but some persons had been scheming to shortchange the Dero ruling house.

“Our forebears gave us the present land we are occupying; we did not buy any land in Ore. My father is the first family head in the entire Ore. There are three family trees in Ore and it is based on rotation, but some people are trying to be smart, but God is above them. We later won in court,” Mrs Elizari said.

Another leader of the ‘Dero ruling house, Moretiola Akinjeji, said: “We are looking up to God that what is rightfully ours will be given to us. They are trying to cheat us, but God has been standing.

“When we talk about the history of Ore, most of the people against the ‘Dero ruling family do not know it. They took us to court the first time; we won and they did it the second time, we also defeated them.”

The youth leader of the family, Abiodun Akinriboya and the secretary, Kolawole Folorunso, expressed optimism that the state government will take necessary action without further delay to resolve the lingering succession dispute and ensure peace in the community by installing the monarch from Aderotimi royal family.

“In the judgment, it was stated that the Aderotimi (‘Dero) royal family should present the next Olore. So, we are pleading to the state government to install the monarch from Aderotimi (‘Dero) royal family.

“We are resolute that our family will install the new Olore and we are appealing to the state government to do the needful.” Folorunsho said.