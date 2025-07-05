PHOTOS: Flood wreaks havoc in Ondo communities, destroys properties

A devastating flood has wreaked havoc in Okitipupa, the headquarters of Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, submerging major roads and streets after three consecutive days of torrential rainfall.

The persistent downpour has left many residents stranded and homeless, disrupting commercial activities as people were unable to move freely. Properties worth millions of naira have also been destroyed.

According to residents, the flood severely affected the commercial areas of the town, including Erinje, Ogungbo Junction, and Ode Etikan. Neighboring communities such as Ereke, Ayetitun, and Temidire were also partly submerged, leading to traffic gridlocks in the town’s commercial hub.

A resident, Akin Mogbojuri, explained that apart from flooding major roads, even the residence of the local government chairman, Andrew Ogunsakin, was not spared.

A legal practitioner and resident, Barrister Wale Omolegbon Odusola, who shared a short video on social media showing the extent of the damage, attributed the flooding to blocked waterways and the failure to construct proper drainage systems along major roads.

Another resident, Adeleye Ibukun, told our reporter by phone that his residence had been completely submerged, preventing him from accessing his compound.

According to Ibukun, “The flood was caused by poor water channeling and construction of buildings on drainage rights-of-way. It’s devastating. We can’t access the roads. Everywhere is flooded, and people cannot get to their homes. Most houses were built without proper drainage systems. It’s a sad situation.”

Similarly, another resident, Awoyemi Ige, lamented that his house was also submerged due to the absence of a functional drainage system in the new housing estate where he resides.

“I can’t access my house. Even people with cars are stranded. I have to rely on commercial motorcycles because the road leading to my house is cut off from the main road due to the flood,” he said.

“We are pleading with the Ondo State Government to come to our rescue. I live in a new site without drainage, which has caused water to flow into residential homes, rendering many of us homeless.”

Speaking on the development, the chairman of the council, Andrew Ogunsakin, confirmed the flooding incident and assured residents of government intervention.

“The secretary of the local government has visited the affected areas. We are making efforts to ensure an adequate response, and the root cause of the flooding will be addressed soon,” he said.

It will be recalled that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) had earlier predicted heavy rainfall and strong winds in Ondo and 30 other states this month.

In response, the state government has begun clearing waterways and cracking down on illegal structures obstructing natural water channels to prevent further flooding.

The Administrative Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Laja Olumide, disclosed that three amphibious excavators have been deployed to critical flood-prone zones in the northern, central, and southern senatorial districts as part of the state’s emergency flood response.

He said, “The excavators are now actively working, and our mandate is clear. These machines must run concurrently to ease water flow and prevent erosion from wreaking havoc.”

