50 per cent of drugs in circulation are fake — ACPN

Pharmacists under the platform of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) have raised the alarm that no fewer than 50% of drugs currently in circulation across the country are fake or substandard.

The ACPN National Chairman, Pharmacist Ambrose Igwekamma Ezeh, made this known in a statement issued ahead of the association’s 44th Annual National Conference. The statement was made available to Nigerian Tribune on Friday evening.

Ezeh expressed deep concern over the increasing prevalence of fake drugs, foods, and drinks, describing the situation as a major source of worry in contemporary Nigeria.

“As of now, over 50% of drugs in circulation across the country are fake and substandard,” he stated.

He explained that fake drugs pose serious health risks to individuals, groups, and society at large, and lamented that the situation is deteriorating despite ongoing efforts.

He called on the National Assembly to urgently amend the existing Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act to strengthen the legal framework for tackling the menace.

“Our usually reliable and dependable research-based efforts indicate that we are back to the days of over 50% of drugs in circulation being fake and substandard, as against official figures hovering between 13% and 15%,” he said.

Ezeh emphasized that without decisive legislative and regulatory action, the health and safety of Nigerians would continue to be at risk.

