Flood: Kogi NMA calls for urgent measure to avert outbreak of pandemic in IDP camps

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Kogi State chapter, has called on the federal government, corporate organizations and international agencies to assist Kogi State with relief materials and palliative in order to avert the outbreak of diseases in IDP camps due to the 2022 flood disaster.

Chairman, Kogi state chapter of the association, Dr Olusola Baoku made the call at a press conference held in Lokoja.

While recounting some of the losses suffered by communities, the MNA Chairman said that the Ibaji local government which is known as the food basket of the state had farmland and houses completely washed away by the flood leaving them in perpetual hunger and suffering.

According to him, many people who have invested their hard-earned money in businesses and many pensioners who used their pensions to build houses have lost their homes to the flood disaster.

Speaking further, he pointed out that the economic activities of the people of the state have been paralyzed as the businesses of many people are now underwater while religious houses are submerged in water.

He lamented that many people can not asses health facilities, while some children can not go to schools because the flood has affected the schools.

He noted that the executive members of the association together with the state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello have visited many places affected by the flood in Lokoja, stressing that the quantum of damage done by the flood disaster can not be shouldered by the state government alone. He also warned that if urgent steps are not taken, there can be an outbreak of infectious diseases in the camps due to the high population of the victims.

“The NBA executive members together with the state governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello visited Saint Luke primary school Adankolo in Lokoja one of the flood victims’ camps, the numbers of people both women, children, adults and the elderly are many.

“Our fear right now is that there can be an outbreak of diseases that is why as association in charge of health and wellbeing of people we are urging the federal government and other spirited individuals to come to the aid of Kogi state to possibly avert this impending health challenges because the disaster is beyond the control of the state government” he stated

Dr Baoku commended the state governor and the ministry of health for taking proactive measures in providing the IDP camps across the affected local government areas of Kogi state, assuring that the association had deployed medical officers to render services to the victims in the camps.

