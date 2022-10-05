Flood: Two dead as boat capsizes in Lokoja

Two persons have lost their lives as a boat capsized in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital following the floods disaster experienced in the state.

It was gathered that two bodies were later recovered from the Ganaja River by local divers.

The incident, according to an eyewitness, happened on Monday night and swimmers have been on the search following the capsized boat that was ferrying people to the Ajaokuta end of the road.

One of the deceased victims was identified as Abudulfatia Abudulazeez.

The Water from the River Niger had overflown from the River, crossing the Road, with people now having to result to using canoes as means of transportation in the area.

An eyewitness said, “the boat mishap had passengers crossing from Ganaja to the Ajaokuta end. Unfortunately, the boat could not take them to their destination as People were watching helplessly, with no one to assist since it was in night”.

Efforts to speak with the Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, William Ovye Aya, proved abortive as of the time of filing this report.

