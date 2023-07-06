The Senate expressed deep concern on Thursday regarding the ongoing loss of lives and property caused by gullies and floodwaters.

They urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to urgently implement a community resettlement plan to relocate residents from high-risk areas.

This resolution came after the adoption of a motion presented by Senator Osita Izunaso from Imo West.

The motion, titled “Urgent need to carry out remedial work on Obodoukwu, Urualla, Akokwa, Umumaisiaku, Umuchima, and Umueshi Gully Erosion sites in Ideato North and Ideato South LGAs of Imo State,” emphasized the treacherous nature of gullies and floodwaters, resulting in the loss of human lives, properties worth over N4 billion, and severe injuries.

Senator Izunaso pointed out that 12 communities in Ideato North and Ideato South LGAs of Imo State have been affected by these gullies and floodwaters, which are beyond the control of the Imo State government.

He called on the federal government to take immediate action and undertake remedial work to mitigate the risks, prevent further loss of lives and property, and address environmental degradation in the affected areas.

“Together, through immediate action and collaboration, we can protect lives, preserve our community’s well-being, and build a safer and more resilient future,” Izunaso stated.

The Senate urged the Ecological Fund Office (EFO) and NEMA to engage relevant experts urgently and jointly conduct assessments of the affected areas.

They emphasized the need to implement measures such as slope stabilization, gabion installations, terracing, re-vegetation, and the construction of retaining walls to prevent further losses and minimize risks to nearby infrastructure, communities, LGAs, and states.

Additionally, the Senate called on the EFO and NEMA to establish community-based initiatives aimed at enhancing resilience.

These initiatives include the formation of emergency response teams, the development of evacuation plans, and the creation of local task forces focused on disaster management.

They also urged the agencies to outline achieved milestones, challenges encountered, and plans for future actions.

