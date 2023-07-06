The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) on Thursday, stated that forensic analysis confirmed that the dollar videos of ex-Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje were not doctored.

This was just as a group under the auspices of Northern Civil Society Group in its swift reaction, warned the PCACC and other groups to desist from engaging in casting aspersions against the former governor, Dr Ganduje saying “the move was aimed at denting his political image”.

It be recalled that in 2017, a Daily Nigerian, an online publication, had released some videos of Ganduje allegedly collecting bribes from contractors in dollars.

But while speaking at ‘A One Day Public Dialogue on Anti-Corruption Crusade in Kano’, on Wednesday, Barrister Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, Chairman of the agency, said the authenticity of the videos had been confirmed.

According to him, “Since the release of the footage, people have been challenging the commission under him to prove the innocence or otherwise of the former governor in the matter.”

He added that his commission commenced investigation in 2018 but could not go far because Ganduje, who was governor at the time, had immunity.

Barrister Rimingado, therefore disclosed that now that Dr Ganduje is no longer the governor the issue of immunity longer arisen hence the need that gives the agency power to investigate him.

”We have a forensic arrangement with an expert to analyse the video and would do everything possible to investigate the matter and any other issue regarding corruption in Kano.“

The investigation was basically to unravel whether the purported video clip was real or not and does not have any vendetta motive.

However, in the swift reaction, the Northern Civil Society Group has alleged that the action of the anti-agency has a political undertone aimed at tarnishing the reputation of Dr Ganduje.

The secretary of the group, in a statement signed by Alhaji Muhammed Shuaibu, was a calculated attempt to spoil the good name of Dr Ganduje, who is very close to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Alhaji Shuaibu added that the aim was also targeted to rubbish the name of Dr Ganduje from getting political appointment from Tinubu’s proposed cabinet writing to be forwarded to National Assembly for ministerial appointment.

