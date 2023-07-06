Limadia, a Nigerian cook, has joined the ranks of those aiming to break Hilda Baci’s Guinness World Record, as she wrote, ‘Please follow and support your girl.’

She stated this on her Tik Tok today, 6th July 2023, hoping to break Hilda Baci’s record by cooking for 192 hours.

Chef Limadia will commence her cook-a-thon on July 10 and end it on July 18, 2023.

She stated that it will take place in Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo State, and urged well-meaning persons to support her.

