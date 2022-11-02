Five ways to attract the man of your dreams

Every lady dreams of finding the man of her dreams and sometimes, one gets impatient waiting for him to come along but with these tips, you can attract the man of your dreams. It is noteworthy that finding the right man starts with you.

1. Know what you want

It is good to know what you want or you just might get a slew of those you don’t want. Being confident in your needs and wants is of the utmost importance. You need to have the man of your dreams down to a science, know every single detail, know his chemical makeup and formula you’d better be sure you know the type of man you want. Don’t be timid on this one.

You’re building a man here, so make him the way you want him, but make sure you know how you want him to be; otherwise, you do run the risk of getting some very interesting characters.

2. Focus on you

Nothing feels better than doing things for yourself. Whether it means taking a course, learning new skills, or basic self-care, working on ourselves is the key to happiness. We want to increase our levels of feel-good vibes that come from us, not from another place.

We want to be the providers of our happiness. And in doing so, we increase our positive energy. When our energy is positive, we heighten our vibration.

When our energy is positive, we feel joyful and satisfied, we begin to radiate outwards. This will attract the man of your dreams. Therefore, you want to work on yourself positively. Heal, learn, enjoy. Do whatever it takes to boost your positivity and your dream man will appear in no time.

3. Dress to make you feel good

While you might have the man of your dreams down to a /t/ with all the /i/s dotted, you cannot one hundred per cent know him. You don’t know all of his likes and dislikes, although if he’s the man of your dreams he will be a reflection of you or at least like the things you like. Therefore, there’s no sense in trying to dress for him when you should be dressing for yourself.

Dress in a way that makes you feel most comfortable and confident. Don’t try to be something you’re not. He won’t appear if you’re making wrong moves and decisions about yourself. Remember the self-confident rule? Well, girl, that applies here. Apply the self-confidence rule and stick to it. Don’t change your style because you think he likes another style.

4. Reject the negativity

Much like focusing on the positive, you want to eliminate the negative. It will only hurt you in the end if you radiate negative vibes. If you are resonating with negative tones, you should fix that fast. You will, without a doubt and very quickly mind you, attract some pretty bad characters if you don’t fix your energy bubble.

When you reject the negative you are saying you deserve and want the positive. This starts with healthily talking to yourself.





Saying how beautiful you are, finding something about yourself you genuinely love, and focusing on it for a while. Doing the opposite, beating yourself up, belittling yourself, and being cruel will only attract a man that will view you in the same way.

5. Think positively

Start positively talking to yourself. You want to build up your self-esteem through affirmation about yourself. Once you feel the energy waves soaring, you should use that same energy and put it out into the world.

Do something nice for someone, help without being asked, give a compliment or a thank you card. All of these positive acts will bring the man of your dreams closer to you.

