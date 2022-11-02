Tinubu, Atiku, Obi’s presidential campaign directors-general for town hall meeting

The Directors-General of the Tinubu\Shettima Presidential Campaign Council and governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong; his counterparts in charge of Atiku\Okowa Presidential Campaign Council and governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tanbuwal as well as that of Obi\Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Doyin Okupe, will be at a town hall meeting in Abuja on Monday, 7th of November.

The organisers of the forum, Centre of Institute for Advanced and Professional Studies (CIAPS) and the Nigerian Political Science Association (NPSA) made this disclosure in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Lagos.

CIAPS Centre Director and Professor of Strategy and Development, Anthony Kila, who confirmed the event, said the meeting would avail the three directors-general the opportunity to discuss issues that border on the future of Nigeria and its people.

He said the discussion was built around the unveiling of his new book, titled: “Epistles of Anthony Kila: Reflection on Nigeria.”

He said the Chairman of the Nigerian Body of Benchers, Chief Wole Olanipekun would chair the event while the Arise TV broadcaster and columnist, Dr Rueben Abati would review the book and Mrs. Maupe Ogun Yusuf of Channels TV would moderate the panel session.





Kila said the event would be the first forum where the campaign directors-general of the three most popular candidates for the 2023 presidential elections would publicly engage one another in a national discourse as concerning their principals’ plans and programmes for Nigeria.

He said many political leaders and leaders of thoughts, captains of industries, policy analysts and policymakers would also be part of the discussion holding at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja.