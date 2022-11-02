Five tips for better posture

Good posture is about more than standing up straight so you can look your best. It is an important part of your long-term health. Making sure that you hold your body the right way, whether you are moving or still, can prevent pain, injuries, and other health problems.

The key to good posture is the position of your spine. Your spine has three natural curves – at your neck, mid-back, and low back. Correct posture should maintain these curves, but not increase them. Your head should be above your shoulders, and the top of your shoulder should be over the hips. According to medlineplus.gov, here are some tips for better posture.

1. Be mindful of your posture

During everyday activities, like watching television, washing dishes, or walking, you must be mindful of your posture.

2. Stay active

Any kind of exercise may help improve your posture, but certain types of exercises can be especially helpful. It is also a good idea to do exercises that strengthen your core (muscles around your back, abdomen, and pelvis).

3. Maintain a healthy weight

Extra weight can weaken your abdominal muscles, cause problems for your pelvis and spine, and contribute to low back pain.

4. Wear comfortable, low-heeled shoes

High heels, for example, can throw off your balance and force you to walk differently. This puts more stress on your muscles and harms your posture.

5. Make sure work surfaces are at a comfortable height for you

Whether you’re sitting in front of a computer, making dinner, or eating a meal, make sure work surfaces are at a comfortable height for you.

How can I improve my posture when sitting?

It is important to sit properly, and to take frequent breaks:





Switch sitting positions often Take brief walks around your office or home Gently stretch your muscles every so often to help relieve muscle tension Don’t cross your legs; keep your feet on the floor, with your ankles in front of your knees Make sure that your feet touch the floor, or if that’s not possible, use a footrest Relax your shoulders; they should not be rounded or pulled backwards Keep your elbows close to your body. They should be bent between 90 and 120 degrees. Make sure that your back is fully supported. Use a back pillow or other back support if your chair does not have a backrest that can support your lower back’s curve. Make sure that your thighs and hips are supported. You should have a well-padded seat, and your thighs and hips should be parallel to the floor.

How can I improve my posture when standing?

Stand up straight and tall Keep your shoulders back Pull your stomach in Put your weight mostly on the balls of your feet Keep your head level Let your arms hang down naturally at your sides Keep your feet about shoulder-width apart

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE