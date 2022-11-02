UN lorry burnt and staff injured in DR Congo attack

At least one lorry belonging to UN forces was burnt on Tuesday night and UN personnel were injured as they were “tactically withdrawing” from an area captured by M23 rebels in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. (BBC)

A local journalist told the BBC that “angry civilians” attacked the convoy around Kanyaruchinya, which is less than 10km north of the main city in the east, Goma, injuring some UN personnel in the convoy.

In a statement, the UN mission, known as Monusco, said its troops shot to disperse the mob and “managed to leave the scene”, adding that two of its engineers from Bangladesh were injured.

On Tuesday afternoon, the UN troops, who fight alongside DR Congo’s army, said they were “strategically and tactically withdrawing” from Rumangabo.

M23 rebels took Rumangabo military barracks, the biggest base close to Goma, following clashes over the weekend and earlier this week.

The UN force, the second largest UN mission globally, has been criticised for failing in its mission to bring about stability in eastern DR Congo.

Protests against the mission in July in North Kivu province left more than 35 dead, officials say.

