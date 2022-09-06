Five drinks you should avoid after dinner

The motto of everyone’s life should be eating whole, drinking water, staying active, and healthy. Staying hydrated is always healthy during the daytime. But at night, you need to be cautious about what you drink. Drinking water throughout the day will keep you hydrated and aids digestion, but there are certain drinks that you should never have after dinner.

These drinks can be beneficial to you during the daytime but can have the reverse effect if consumed after dinner. When we consume them after dinner, they may affect our sleep and health. Therefore, it is good for us to watch what we eat or drink after dinner. According to an article by Chandreyee Sen on boldsky.com, there are some drinks you should not consume after dinner because it is unhealthy for your health.

1. Soda

Due to the excessive content of sugar in soda, you should avoid drinking soda at night after dinner especially if you want to maintain a healthy waistline.

Consuming this artificial sugar just before bedtime will aggravate your problems even more, and all your strenuous workout sessions will go in vain.

2. Cow milk

Most of us are aware that milk is a good source of calcium and it helps to improve bone health. But many human beings believe this common myth that cow’s milk is the best source to acquire vitamins, calcium, and protein which is not true.

In reality, cow’s milk can be harmful to your bones because of the presence of an acidic animal protein that removes calcium from the bones. Cow’s milk is also a source of calories, unwanted fat, antibiotics, and cholesterol. Therefore, consuming cow’s milk right after dinner can increase your cholesterol level and store more fat.

3. Flavoured water

Flavored water helps in satiating your thirst and also helps in keeping you hydrated in case you do not like drinking normal water. But anything that is not natural can harm your body one way or the other.

For instance, if you consider a 20-ounce bottle of vitamin water, you will see that it contains 120 calories and 30 g of sugar in it. Drinking these artificial sweeteners can do potential harm to your body, especially if you drink them before bedtime.

4. Packaged apple Juice

Drinking a fresh homemade glass of apple juice is better than having the ready-made ones that are available in the market. If you want to drink packaged apple juice right before bedtime, you should ink.

These packaged apple juices contain added sucrose besides the natural fructose that we find in fresh homemade juice. After taking a glass of apple juice, your stomach will get filled with nothing but sugar and fructose and your body will find it hard to break them down as it is not performing any extra movement.





5. Coffee

Drinking coffee can be very relaxing. Many of us like to drink it at night either to stay awake for late-night studies or to warm up ourselves.

In either case, you must limit your caffeine consumption and avoid it completely at night. This is because coffee contains caffeine and too much caffeine may lead to insomnia.

