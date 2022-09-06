Use your PVC to send APC packing, Kogi PDP tells electorates

The Kogi State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has urged voters in the state not to recline in their effort and determination to use their PVC to send the ill-fated All Progressive Congress (APC) packing from Kogi state come 2023 general elections.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the party’s Director of Media and Communications, Comrade Onibiyo Dayo while reacting to comments made by the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello at the Okehi local government Council.

The statement read as follows, “Our attention has been drawn to the unfortunate low, the Governor of Kogi state, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello has condescended to, with his needless threats, anger and provoking arrogant talks in Ihima, Kogi state on Sunday the 4th of September, 2023, while addressing the good people of Ihima and visitors at the Technical College Ihima, an occasion, he should ideally, have used to brandish his achievements since assuming office, some six (6); years ago, if he had indeed done anything for the people.

“The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is sad that even the military doesn’t speak in this manner and therefore, wondered why the hitler in Yahaya Bello is on display. Though we understand he is under the pressure of failure and connecting it to the violence that surrounded his re-election, one is not to take these deadly submissions for granted, but to bring them to the glare of the public ahead of 2023, which Yahaya Bello said, will be hot.

And that he will be leading with “fierce fire” in his hands, he did not stop at this, but promised that he will go after people for disobeying his calls, which we find extremely barbaric, unprogressive and callous; while other Governors are busy, encouraging their own people in the face of the pains, APC has brought on Nigerians since 2015.

The party’s Director of Media and Communications, Comrade Onibiyo Dayo, the PDP quoted Yahaya Bello as also, “saying amongst other things, “if I cannot do it so that we win all our positions, hundred per cent, when the time comes, when we shall handover to the person we like to continue then that, is a failure and am not a failure” as the PDP reminded the Governor that, the real failure is in his non-performance as a Governor, his being synonymous to violence and his act of instigating another round of violence against the people he governs ahead of 2023.

He noted that they are worried as a people, one with civility that, any person, how much more, a Governor of a state, can say, “he will make anyone who is against him to go and lay with his mother (Yahaya Bello’s mother), in the grave and be running errands for her”, in a country like Nigeria with law and in the calibre of someone who should be a leader by example.

The statement went ahead to assure the Governor and the APC, that the great people of Kogi state are done with them, one of the signals they saw two (2) years ago, got jittering and scared of the PDP and the good people of Kogi state, thereby making them not to conduct LG election but resulted to allocating figures which up till now they have not been able to make available to the public.

“We enjoin the Security agencies, the international communities and other legal and democratic institutions to swing into action and get the Governor to be responsible for heating the system and subsequently, hold him responsible in event of carrying out his threats, which is not good for our democracy and a pure dangerous sign to us as a country in this trying times, in the face of the world.

“The PDP is calling on the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Mohammadu Buhari GCFR not to offer protection for any violent person, at least as a send forth package for Nigerians and the world.

"The video that is going around and attached above is nothing but a disgrace to humanity in the 21st Century and should be rejected by all and sundry.

