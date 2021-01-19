FIRS generates N4.9trn tax in 2020

Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has disclosed that it collected N4,952,243,711,728.37 in total tax revenue in the year 2020.

It interpreted this amount as representing approximately 98 per cent of the national tax target of N5.076 trillion set it for the year.

A statement from FIRS Director Communications and Liaison, Abdullahi Ismaila Ahmad, quoted the executive chairman of the agency, Mr Muhammad Nami, as saying that the achievement was more remarkable when placed against the backdrop of the debilitating effects of COVID-19 on the Nigerian economy; the all-time low price of crude oil in the international market; business disruptions and lootings during the #EndSars protests.

Other negative atmosphere in 2020 were; generous tax waivers granted by the FIRS to ease the impact of the COVID-19 shutdown; additional tax exemptions granted to small companies in the 2019 Finance Act; and insecurity in some parts of the country.

Nami also cited the price of oil hitting an all-time low. In other words, oil which used to contribute over 50% in tax returns through the Petroleum Profits Tax in previous years, accounted for only 30.6 per cent contribution to the tax revenue generated in 2020.

The statement added that non-oil tax collection in 2020 was 109 per cent.

He attributed the FIRS revenue generation success in 2020 to a number of reforms initiated by the Board and Management of the Service under his leadership.

“The Executive Chairman added: “The FIRS is optimistic this current fiscal year 2021 will be better than 2020.

“We shall perform exceedingly well given that our Service reforms are expected to yield greater dividends, especially as different parts of tax administration are being automated.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Recorded 70 COVID-19 Deaths Last Week – Highest In Six Months

Last week, Nigeria recorded 70 new COVID-19 deaths which is the highest in six months, Tribune Online analysis reveals.

According to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the last time Nigeria recorded more deaths than last week was the 78 deaths reported in the 30th week of the pandemic (July 19 – July 25)…

FIRS generates N4.9trn tax in 2020

[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)

A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…

FIRS generates N4.9trn tax in 2020