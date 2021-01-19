Prof Alkali dumps SDP, to unfold political agenda soon

Vice-Chairman (North East Zone) and leader of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Gombe State, Prof Rufai Ahmed Alkali on Tuesday resigned his membership of the party.

In a statement he personally signed dated January 19, 2021 and made available to newsmen in Abuja, Prof Alkali stated that his resignation came after exhaustive consultations and deliberations with members of his family, his immediate constituency and some key stakeholders in the country.

The statement reads: “I wish to use this opportunity to inform the general public, my friends and other notable Nigerians that I have resigned my membership of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

“My decision came as a result of some personal reasons and in furtherance of my conscious and determined efforts to make effective and meaningful contributions to the progress and advancement of my State, Gombe State, indeed my country, Nigeria.”

Prof Alkali who was a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) further explained that the decision came at a very high cost due to sacrifices and contributions made by him and other members of his team to groom and nurture the SDP in Gombe State and the North East sub-Region.

According to him, “it is important to state here that it was not an easy decision to make because of the enormous contributions and sacrifices we made as a team to reposition the SDP in Gombe State and the North East sub-Region.”

He, however, stated that his next political move or political party will soon be communicated to the public in due course.

“All politics is local and as a grassroots politician, I am still talking with my people on our next political moves or political party to join. I wish to, however, state that my decision in this regard will soon be communicated,” he declared

Prof Alkali, a professor of political science, was the former a political adviser to the former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He contested as National Chairman of the PDP in 2012 and Deputy National Chairman, North, in 2016.

He was also a governorship aspirant of the PDP in Gombe State in 2011 and in 2019. He contested for the same office on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

