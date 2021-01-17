Nigeria recorded 70 COVID-19 deaths last week – highest in six months

Last week, Nigeria recorded 70 new COVID-19 deaths which is the highest in six months, Tribune Online analysis reveals.

According to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the last time Nigeria recorded more deaths than last week was the 78 deaths reported in the 30th week of the pandemic (July 19 – July 25).

The data also showed that the tally of 70 deaths last week shows there is a sharp increase when compared to the 48 deaths recorded in the previous week.

More infections, recoveries

Tribune Online analysis shows that more cases were reported last week, the 55th week of the pandemic in Nigeria. Nigeria hits the landmark of over 100,000 infections.

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has blamed the spike on increased travel, business activities, including social-related one and nightlife, religious programmes and reopening of schools without strict compliance with protocols.

From the 136,077 samples tested last week, Nigeria recorded 9,880 new COVID-19 infections.

Last week’s record of 9,880 cases is slightly higher than the 9,800 cases recorded in the previous week, January 3 and 9.

Also, a total of 5,950 people recovered from the virus and were discharged last week compared to the 4,628 persons discharged in the previous week which shows there is an increase.

Data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) showed that 136,077 tests were conducted last week while 65,086 samples were tested the previous week which shows there is a massive increase.

The country has tested 1,154,138 samples out of which 108,943 cases have been confirmed, a total of 85,367 patients have been discharged after treatment, and currently, there are 22,156 patients in various isolation centres across the country while 1,420 deaths were recorded.

On Sunday, 1,024 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 100,087.

On Monday, 1,244 new cases of the pandemic were reported in the country, taking the total to 101,331.

On Tuesday, 1,270 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 102,601.

On Wednesday, 1,398 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country.

On Thursday, 1,479 new cases were reported in Nigeria.

On Friday, 1,867 new cases of the pandemic were recorded.

On Saturday, 1,598 new cases were reported in Nigeria, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 108,943.

See the breakdown of the 108,943 cases below;

Lagos State which is the epicentre of the virus has recorded 39,723 cases, followed by FCT – 14,544, , Plateau – 6,617, Kaduna – 6,121, Oyo – 4,679, Rivers – 4,382, Edo – 3,246, Ogun – 2,831, Kano – 2,577, Delta – 2,102, Ondo – 2,070, Katsina – 1,723, Enugu – 1,583, Kwara – 1,566, Gombe – 1,489, Nasarawa – 1,269, Ebonyi – 1,206, Osun – 1,186, Abia – 1,129, Bauchi – 1,107, Borno – 859, Imo – 841, Sokoto – 677, Benue – 653, Akwa Ibom – 615, Bayelsa – 608, Niger – 547, Adamawa – 540, Anambra – 513, Ekiti – 466, Jigawa – 425, Taraba – 258, Kebbi – 248, Yobe – 207, Cross River – 169, Zamfara – 162, Kogi – 5.

