By Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba | Lagos

IN it’s bid to ease the efforts of students and people who intend to school abroad, AcrossDHorizon recently launch an app that provides varying solutions to requirements.

The app, Japa+ launched in Lagos during Eko Japa Summit, provides a one-stop information centre, ranging from finding affordable study abroad and relocation pathways with scholarships, student loans and resources

Speaking at the launch, Peter Adah, the Chief Executive Officer of Pay4me, a sister company of AcrossdHorizon, explained that the application was developed in a bid to democratize information needed to process schooling abroad, adding that with the launch of Japa+, technology is applied to bridge the information gap.

The app, according to him, intending students could access scholarships, fully funded programs, and various travel assistance, thus saving saving money and time, adding that advisory assistance is also made available via the app.

Also speaking on the Pay4me app at a summit in Lagos, Adah explained that the application offer dedicated student financial services, debit and credit cards, study books and instant Business2Business and other educational support services, adding that the company is in partnership with licensed and accredited support companies, banking partners, student loan companies, immigration officers from colleges and Universities in United States, United Kingdom, Ireland.

