Firm donates educational materials to 2,000 indigent students in Lagos, Ogun

No fewer than 2,000 public school students in underserved communities in Lagos and Ogun states have received educational materials donated by an indigenous company, Rite Foods Limited, to lessen financial burden on their parents and also aid their learning outcomes.

The gesture, which was to commemorate this year’s World Children’s Day celebration, is part of the social intervention efforts of the company on education, supporting students with items such as school bags and exercise books.

Interestingly, the school bags were produced from the company’s nylon waste.

Speaking at Ayeroju Nursery and Primary School, Oworonshoki, Kosofe LGA, Lagos State, where the Lagos beneficiaries converged for the distribution, the head of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Department at Rite Foods Ltd, Mr. Ekuma Eze, emphasised the significance of supporting children’s education, especially those from the low-income families.

According to him, our company strongly believes that children play critical role in nation-building, and they will do that through quality education, hence our intervention to encourage and support them towards achieving their academic pursuits.

At the event were pupils from Oworonshoki Nursery and Primary School, Local Government Nursery and Primary School, Mosafejo Nursery and Primary School, and Muslim Nursery and Primary School, all in Kosofe LGA.

Beneficiaries from Ogun State were from Moslem Primary School, St. Thomas Catholic Primary School, and St. John’s Anglican Primary School, all in Ososa near Ijebu-Ode.

Ekuma disclosed that the choice of beneficiaries was based on the fact that they were from underserved communities and low-income families, adding that pupils from Abuja schools would be reached out to in a couple of days away.

Addressing the students, head of Human Resources at Rite Foods Ltd, Ismail Ganiyu, urged them to be committed to their studies and be law abiding.

He also urged them to use the items donated for intended purposes, adding that the company is interested in seeing them successful in their studies.

In her remarks, the Managing Director of Kazih Kits, a partnering firm, Dr. Chinedu Azih, stated that the initiative is a testament to what can be achieved when corporate leadership aligns with grassroots innovation.

According to her, turning waste into school bags alone is not only to boost education development but also to keep environment friendly.

She noted that the donation aligns with the UN’s SDG 4(Quality Education), SDG 13(Climate Action) as well as SDG 17(Partnerships).

Appreciating the donation, the head teacher of Moslem Primary School, Ososa, Ogun State, Idris Olakunle as well as the Chairman of the School-Based Management Committee of Kosofe LGA, Kehinde Dare, commended the donor, saying the gesture will be impactful to direct beneficiaries, their teachers, parents and society at large.

They however, appealed to the company for more assistance.