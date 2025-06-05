Interrogating two years of Nigeria’s foreign policy under President Tinubu

By Sola Enikanolaiye

THE administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR celebrated two years in office a few days ago on Thursday, 29th May 2025. It is important that one pauses to take an insider look at the journey so far, as well as chart the course for the remaining part of his first term. Indeed, two years is sufficient to assess the effectiveness or otherwise of an administration’s progress in any area, not least, the sphere of foreign policy and international relations. In his address at the Ministerial Briefing Series delivered on 20th March 2025, aptly entitled “From Passive to Active Global Engagement Under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Leadership”, the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, CON, set the tone and contours of assessment of the Administration’s scorecard in the area of Nigeria’s foreign policy and international relations. At the inauguration of this administration on 29th May 2023, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared that: “…Given the world in which we reside, please permit a few comments regarding foreign policy. The crisis in Sudan and the turn from democracy by several nations in our immediate neighborhood are of pressing concern. As such, my primary foreign policy objective must be the peace and stability of the West African subregion and the African continent. We shall work with ECOWAS, the AU and willing partners in the international community to end extant conflicts and to resolve new ones. As we contain threats to peace, we shall also retool our foreign policy to more actively lead the regional and continental quest for collective prosperity… On this day, Nigeria affirms its rightful place among the world’s great democracies. There, Nigeria shall reside forever…”

With this broad policy statement, Mr. President set out the strategic goals and objectives of Nigeria’s foreign policy as well as the focus of his administration in this sphere. It can thus be deduced from Mr. President’s inaugural statement that the West African sub-region and Africa would be a major focus of his administration’s foreign policy exertions. This has served to reinforce the popular mantra that Africa is the centre-piece and the corner stone of Nigeria’s foreign policy. For the Administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, this time-honored focus of Nigeria’s foreign policy locates Nigeria and Nigerians as the object and subject of Nigeria’s foreign policy and international relations.

One point to stress, however, is that the ultimate decisions about Nigeria’s foreign policy and international relations as with other positions of the Federal Government, lie with Mr. President on whose table the buck stops. He is ultimately the chief foreign policy maker, albeit with inputs from other critical stake holders such as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of Government. In terms of foreign policy orientation, Mr. President’s approach derives from the Linkage Theory propounded by scholars such as James Rosenau and others including our own Professor Ibrahim Gambari in terms of the domestic sources of foreign policy and the nexus between the domestic and the external. A vibrant and an effective foreign policy must be anchored on strong domestic foundations including the strength of the economy, the unity, elite consensus and internal cohesion of the populace, security and other domestic priorities. Shortly after the appointment of Ministers, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, announced that the foreign policy thrust of the Administration would be tagged “Tinubu 4Ds Doctrine”. These 4 Ds represent Democracy, Development, Demography and Diaspora.

Democracy: In relation to democracy, Nigeria’s new foreign policy, according to the Minister, would seek to “…consolidate democratic gains made since the return to civil rule in 1999”; and will “…continue to encourage this, both in Africa and the world…” This statement implies that the Administration intends to work assiduously for the promotion of democracy in West Africa and the rest of the African continent. President Tinubu was elected Chairman of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government on 9th July, 2023 at the 63rd Ordinary Session in Bissau, Republic of Guinea. In his acceptance speech, President Tinubu declared unequivocally that Nigeria was back and that the promotion of democracy would be given top priority of the organization under his watch’ Shortly after, President Tinubu held an extra-ordinary meeting in Abuja of four Presidents constituting the Task Force from the Republics of Niger, Guinea and Benin on Sunday to discuss democratic transitions and insecurity in the region following the withdrawal of the United Nations Multi-dimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) at the request of the military junta in Mali. The four countries “reaffirmed their support for rapid democratic transitions in these countries and possible deployment of ECOWAS Standby Force against terrorism…” The Task Force was to undertake exploratory trips to Mali and Burkina Faso. They were just about making this trip when the military took over power in Niger. As efforts at restoring constitutional order to these countries were intensified with ECOWAS in the lead but with little progress, President Tinubu was re-elected as the Chairman of ECOWAS on 7th July, 2024 at the 65th Ordinary Session of the Authority.

Perhaps, the major test for the administration and ECOWAS in this regard was the reaction of the regional body and indeed the African Union to the coup d’etat in Niger.

In his capacity as Chairman of the Authority of Heads of States and Government of the ECOWAS, the challenge was to have up-fronted the threat of the use of force to reverse the military takeover in Niger Republic. Although this was not a Nigerian decision but that of the ECOWAS Assembly of Heads of State and Government, the public perception especially in the northern parts of Nigeria was that President Tinubu wanted to wage a war on a neighbouring country that shares close cultural and ethnic affinities with Nigeria. Nothing could have been further from the true intentions of the ECOWAS leaders, and certainly not that of President Tinubu as was widely propagated by the military junta in Niamey and some opinion leaders in the northern part of Nigeria.

Given Nigeria’s huge domestic challenges in the economic and security fields that have necessitated the deployment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in internal security operations in Nigeria, any military adventure in Niger would certainly have overstretched the military. Conducting an ECOMOG-type operation like Nigeria did in Liberia, Sierra Leone, including The Gambia, Republic of Guinea and Chad in the 1980s/1990s would have posed insuperable difficulties, including constituting a huge load on defence spending already overburdened by domestic security engagements. It will be naïve to assume that these realities did not dawn on Mr. President while the propaganda about Nigeria’s war against Niger lasted.

Development

As it concerns the development strand of the 4Ds doctrine, the Foreign Minister asserted that the country’s foreign policy would be directed towards “…working to enhance Nigerian and African development in order to halt the circle of dependency which is against the interest of Africa … (and) exploit the opportunities presented by the Africa Continental Free Trade Area to facilitate the exchange of goods and services and boost trade and investment through economic cooperation…” There is certainly the need for Nigeria’s foreign policy to feed directly into the country’s national development aspirations. The primary objectives of Mr. President’s overseas trips since assuming office in May 2023 has been the attraction of Foreign Direct Investments for the development of Nigeria’s economy, job and employment creation, poverty reduction, human-capita development and the development of infrastructure. Giving full effect to these objectives in a manner that impacts greatly on the lives of the average Nigerian is the over-arching focus of President Tinubu’s foreign policy exertions. Restructuring, retooling and resourcing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its missions abroad are sine qua non in this regard including the resuscitation of comatose Joint Commissions and Bi-National Commissions between Nigeria and many countries in the world.

Demography

United Nations statistics indicates that Nigeria is expected to “witness a steady growth in the population aged below 25 years between 2020 and 2050” (UNDP, 2018). The Foreign Minister acknowledges the “talent and skills that (Nigeria’s) young population possesses,” and contends that Nigeria’s foreign policy under this Administration would seek to use the “demographic advantage to harness its human capital resources for development.” Indeed, Nigeria’s youth population is active in the arts, music, movies and technology sectors. Nigerian musicians have, in recent times, sold out at large venues in other parts of Africa, Europe and America. There is certainly a potential for Nigeria to tap into this creative sector as the projection of Nigeria’s soft power for the attainment of the country’s foreign policy goals and objectives. In 2016, as Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, I recall proposing the use of Nigerian movies, music, sartorial and culinary traditions including popular religious bodies to amplify Nigeria’s soft power, giving the growing popularity of these critical elements of national power in Africa and beyond. It is therefore gratifying to see this Administration planning to explore Nigeria’s youth bulge and creativity as a foreign policy tool.

Diaspora

Prior to the Administration of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Nigeria had not paid close attention to the huge Nigerian diaspora population. With the formation of Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) by the Obasanjo Administration in 2000, steps were taken to harness the diaspora strength for national development. Nigerian Diaspora population is no longer seen as consular burden in need of assistance from Government through the country’s missions abroad but as a veritable source of investment and human capital development.

The Foreign Minister stated that the fourth ‘D’ of the 4D doctrine is Diaspora. He recognized that the “Nigerian Diaspora community plays a major role in the development of the country,” especially in relation to their remittances, which “had become a significant contributor to Nigeria’s economic growth and development.” According to Statista (2024), between 2012 and 2023, Nigeria has received an average diaspora remittance of $20.85 Billion. As at 2023, the diaspora remittance received by Nigeria stood at $20.5 billion. This was higher than the volume of FDI into the Nigerian economy and greater than the quantum of Official Development Assistance (ODA) granted the country in the same year. In these days of shortage of foreign exchange, articulating the Diaspora strand of the 4D doctrine, could provide some respite to Nigeria. The recent floating of the Diaspora Bond and other policy measures being introduced by the NIDCOM will greatly assist in harnessing the huge financial resources at the disposal of the Nigerian Diaspora population the world over.

Mimiko (2024) in his analysis of the 4D doctrine, has argued, that although the policy “certainly did not receive much input from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Nigeria’s broader foreign policy establishment, but that the 4D framework could be retained”. Mimiko (2024) also emphasized that in retaining the policy, “it is imperative that greater articulation is brought to bear on this all-important concept, going forward”. These views do not reflect the reality as the Foreign Minister did hold a week-long policy retreat with his senior officials and other stake holders in Abuja in 2023. I had the privilege of participating at the event which led to the reformulation and revision of the 4Ds doctrine before it was transmitted to the State House for further consideration.

Upon deeper analysis however, it has, indeed, been suggested that the 4Ds be reformulated and re-ordered taking into consideration the specific priorities, interests and general concerns of Nigerians.

One major feature of President Tinubu’s foreign policy orientation is his commitment to strategic autonomy as underscored at various occasions by Minister Tuggar. Reduced to fundamentals, strategic autonomy simply means alignment to Nigeria’s national interests no matter where it takes us. It also affirms the fact that Nigeria has been on friendly terms with all countries having never gone to war with any; neither does it harbor any expansionist ambitions vis-à-vis its neigbhours. It is also against this axiomatic backdrop that Mr. President has continued to seek deeper and stronger friendship with all countries across the globe regardless of ideological, religious or other persuasions of the countries concerned in a pragmatic manner either with nations as diverse as the US, UK, France, Serbia, the EU, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, China, India, Indonesia or Brazil.

It became clear that President Tinubu’s aim has been to put Nigeria’s foreign policy squarely at the service of Nigeria’s development aspirations, peace and security. In other words, how can Nigeria’s foreign policy advance the country’s national development in terms of economic prosperity and wellbeing of Nigerians? This is the essence of economic diplomacy that has been vigorously pursued by the Administration in the past two years.

Consequently, the first foreign trip undertaken by President Tinubu upon assumption of office was to Paris, France. This was to attend the New Global Financing Pact that was hosted by President Emmanuel Macron. This was closely followed by his attendance at the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) held in Bissau, Republic of Guinea on 9th July 2023.

NIGERIA’S REGIONAL DIPLOMACY AND ECOWAS

Barely three months after assuming office, President Tinubu was unanimously elected Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS. This election by his peers was possibly the first bold international recognition of the personality and leadership acumen of President Tinubu. To my mind, it was a testament to Mr. President’s ability to make true his promise to focus on seeking peace, security, stability and development in West Africa, and by extension, the rest of Africa.

As Chair of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS, Mr. President was immediately confronted with the issue of a coup d’etat in the Republic of Niger, which was preceded by similar incidents in Republic of Guinea, Burkina Faso and Mali. The unconstitutional change of power in these countries especially in neighbouring Niger called for decisive actions to address them. Nigeria’s nay ECOWAS immediate response to this untoward development especially the threat of the use of force as the last resort to reverse the military takeover has been mischaracterized by many commentators and the media to the effect that Nigerian was intent on fighting Niger notwithstanding the fact that the decision to impose punitive sanctions on Niamey was an ECOWAS response in pursuit of the normative instrument of the regional body and not solely Mr. President’s unilateral decision, consistent with the ECOWAS “Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance Supplementary to the Protocol Relating to the Mechanism for Conflict Prevention, Management, Resolution, Peacekeeping and Security”.

Indeed, there was no real intention to go to war with neighbouring Niger as wrongly perceived by many. Several critics were quick to present the veiled threat of the use of force and the ultimatum given for the restoration of civil rule in Niger in ethno-religious terms by drawing attention to the strong, historical, cultural and social ties between Niger and Nigeria. This was exacerbated by the relentless propaganda campaigns pushed out by the military junta in the three countries that led many to believe that was, indeed imminent. Yet history teaches that diplomacy without a credible threat of the use of force and its actual use when it becomes absolutely necessary cannot achieve the ends of peace, stability and security.

Though unpredictable, the three countries of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger decided to quit ECOWAS completely. Mr. President, therefore, in his characteristic manner, immediately undertook a realistic strategic analysis of the situation, which led to some adjustment of the ECOWAS plan of action towards the three countries. Although critics are quick to point to the exit of the three countries and the formation of the Alliance of Sahelian States as a failure of leadership in ECOWAS, nothing could be further from the truth.

Indeed, it need to be said that the existence of the AES is not incompatible with the extant practice within the subregion with several sub-regional organisation’s such as the Co-Prosperity Alliance Zone (COPAZ), Mano River Union, West Africa Monetary Zone, West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA), Comité d’Entente have continued to exist side by side with ECOWAS. However, the challenge with the AES is twofold: they operate under military regimes that have not embarked upon credible programmes of transition to democratic, civil rule. With Nigeria’s chequered history of military coups, this was anathema to the Government and cannot be accepted as the new normal, no matter how benevolent it promises to be. There is also the unpleasant fact that the military junta in the three countries in the Alliance are beholden to Russia through which the Wagner Group, a Russian-funded private military company operating as mercenaries (Russia African Corps), has established strongholds in the Sahel as they did in Central Africa.

To address these new realities, President Tinubu, in a demonstration of courage, realism and visionary leadership, did not hesitate to engage his colleagues in ECOWAS to reassess their strategies in a pragmatic manner and towards seeking rapprochement with the AES states. This led to the suspension of sanctions and other measures that were imposed on the three countries by ECOWAS and indeed, the AU before it. Whereas President Tinubu recalled all Nigerian Ambassadors from all its missions abroad, Nigeria’s Ambassador to Niger Republic, Air Marshal Mohammed Sani Usman was the only Ambassador not recalled and is still at post. In the same manner, the Nigeria-Niger Joint Commission has continued to function under the direction of a substantive Head of Mission in the person of Ambassador Musa Saban Mamman.

In the face of acute shortage of petroleum products and as Niger ran into some difficulties with Benin Republic and China over the construction of a pipeline for the import of fuel, Niger had to turn to Nigeria for a rescue bail out. In a demonstration of magnanimity and statesmanship, President Tinubu approved the delivery of 300 trucks of petroleum products to Niger without fanfare or publicity. He also dispatched Foreign Minister Tuggar to Niger in April 2025 to engage the military junta in that country.

As regards the Republic of Mali, for instance, Mr. President did not hesitate to receive the Letters of Credence of the new Malian Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency Chiek Oumar Coulibaly, on 15th May 2025. Ordinarily, this would not have happened, coming from a regime that came to power through unconstitutional means. The unusual gesture was demonstrated by the President during which he assured the military junta in Bamako of his firm support and that his doors were open for dialogue and negotiations. These were deliberate actions intended to maintain contacts and communication channels between Abuja and Niamey in recognition of the strategic bonds between the two countries and to address icy relations between them. The efforts made through official, front and back-channel diplomacy as well as constructive engagements have made significant progress with indications that ECOWAS would soon be reunited with the exited countries.

Furthermore, as Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS, Mr. President approved for the first time in almost two decades, the full payment of the ECOWAS Community Levy by Nigeria. This has seen the release of over N169 billion (One Hundred and Sixty-Nine Billion Naira) to ECOWAS, covering the period January 2023 – July 2024, including arrears which have been withheld by previous administrations. This was another testament to the commitment of Mr. President to institutional development and the economic integration agenda of ECOWAS whose activities have been adversely affected by non-remittance of Community Levies of 0.5% customs duties on all imports into ECOWAS member states.

In the capacity as the Chair of ECOWAS, President Tinubu presided over the high-level commemorative activities of 50 years of the founding of ECOWAS in Lagos on Wednesday, 28th May 2025. It was an occasion for celebrations and deep reflections on the past, present and future of the regional body so as to re-position it for the challenges ahead in a united and purpose-driven manner in the overall interest of community citizens.

NIGERIA’S INTERNATIONAL VISIBILITY AND CREDIBILITY

Since the Administration of President Bola Tinubu, Nigeria has steadily continued to gain more visibility and greater credibility in the international system. From my desk, I can confirm that many countries are desirous of engaging with Mr. President. I am aware of the numerous requests for State Visits to Nigeria received almost on a daily basis by Mr. President. These are additional to several requests for telephone conversations by world leaders on matters of global interest, each seeking to deepen and strengthen relations with Nigeria.

Judging by the sheer volume of these requests, it has become evident that due to the actions of Mr. President, Nigeria’s profile in the global community is on the ascendency. Only recently, the Emir of Qatar dispatched a Special Envoy to meet with Mr. President. One of the major reasons for the Special Envoy’s visit was not only to promote closer economic relations with Nigeria but also to enlist the support and cooperation of Mr. President in the regional and global peace-building activities of the Qatari government.

Another evidence of Mr. President’s success in foreign policy has been the successful re-election of Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, Nigeria’s candidate for the position of African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security at the African Union Summit early in the year. Furthermore, Nigeria was also successfully re-elected to the Peace and Security Council of the African Union during the same summit. Attempts to split the Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security by creating a separate peace-keeping and peace building outfit have been stridently opposed by Nigeria as totally unhelpful to the peace and security endeavours in Africa as currently being coordinated.

Mr. President has also been appointed by the African Union to serve on its Ad hoc Presidential Committee on the Sudanese Conflict with members from Uganda as Chair Nigeria is also a member of the Ad hoc Committee for South Sudan (C5) with members as Algeria, Chad, Rwanda, South Africa and Nigeria.

Mr. President has been put in the full picture of the work of the AU mediating team in the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo which has as members, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and other former Presidents namely Uhuru Kenyatta (Kenya), Mokgweetsi Masisi (Botswana), Catherine Samba-Panza (Central African Republic) and Sahie-Work Zewde (Ethiopia). The Committee is led by President Faure Gnassingbe of Togo.

It is in the same vein that President Tinubu was appointed in 2024, the AU Champion for Human Resources for Health and Community Health Delivery Partnership to accelerate the achievement of the African Centre for Disease Control Agenda of 2 million institutionalized Community Health Workers by year 2030. A year later at the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union in February 2025, Mr. President was commended and appointed as co-champion of Digital Trade in Africa in the spirit of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), joining Kenya and South Africa in this task. The signing of Strategic Sea Lift Capability Agreement between the African Union and the Nigerian Navy during the Summit is one more illustration of Nigeria’s readiness to put is leadership at the disposal of the continent in pursuit of peace support operations, security and development. This offers some opportunities for maritime services by the Nigerian private sector in support of the Navy.

During the period under review, Nigeria was admitted as a “partner country’’ of BRICS following deft diplomatic efforts in strategic autonomy by Nigeria. Nigeria has accordingly been invited to the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in July 2025 and looks forward to active participation. Mr. President is of the view that Nigeria’s membership of BRICS cannot be at the expense of the country’s traditional friends such as the European Union, UK, France, Germany, US with whom the country has continued to maintain robust relations in pursuit of Nigeria’s national interest.

The G20 has also remained a strong ally and partner of Nigeria. While we are not yet a member of the Group, we have successfully maintained strategic partnership with the Group and have consistently been invited to all meetings of the Group. Indeed, President Tinubu has already been invited for the 2025 Summit of G20 to be hosted by South Africa in November, 2025. Nigeria is poised to host the G20 Agriculture Ministers Conference on Food Security in November this year.

Under this Administration, Nigeria has continued to push for the reform of the United Nations Security Council that will allow two permanent seats to Africa and on which Nigeria would be proud to serve.

President Tinubu’s Administration has also upheld Nigeria’s age-long policy on divided countries; as a matter of the country’s core national interest at a time in which state creation in the contemporary international system depends on recognition by other States. On Kosovo for instance, Nigeria’s recognition will depend on both Belgrade and Pristina resolving their difference bilaterally and peacefully. Another illustration is Nigeria’s “One-China policy” which recognizes Hong Kong and Taiwan as integral parts of the Peoples’ Republic of China. With respect to the SADR, over which Morocco has laid interminable claim, Nigeria has continued to uphold the principle of self-determination and recognition of the territory as an independent country in line with several UN resolutions and international law.

MR PRESIDENT’S FOREIGN TRAVELS AND ECONOMIC DIPLOMACY

Consistent with the Linkage Theory, Mr. President’s bold and far-reaching economic reforms at home are intended to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive; both domestic and foreign. Since he was sworn in on 29th May 2023, President Tinubu has so far undertaken some 36 foreign visits to the following countries: Benin Republic, Chad, Ghana, Senegal, Republic of Guinea, Equatorial Guinea, Kenya, Ethiopia, South Africa, Tanzania all in Africa; France, United Kingdom, Germany and The Netherlands, The Vatican (Europe); United States of America for the UN General Assembly; Brazil, Qatar, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia in (Middle East); India and China in Asia. Several others have been approved for the rest of the year – all intended to engage, deepen and strengthen Nigeria’s bilateral relations with the rest of the world.

Nigerians ought to be proud of their country that the world is desirous to do business with us, albeit in pursuit of their national interests. This is why, on our side, we have always sought to identify what Nigeria stands to gain from those bilateral and multilateral engagements, by turning them into win-win situations.

Contrary to the view that these visits were mere jamborees devoid of substance, the point is simply that they are carefully prepared and outcomes harnessed for implementation and follow-up by the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of Government. In addition to establishing the rationale for each of visit a priori and ab initio, they are usually well prepared with preview inter-ministerial meetings held at the State House under the chairmanship of the Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila. The meetings usually identify the specific and general goals and objectives of each visit; the programmes of the President and other side events. They also discuss and agree on clear delineation of roles and responsibilities of each Minister and other members of the delegation who have been carefully selected and strictly on the basis of relevance and schedule. Members of delegation approved to travel with the President are also required to submit comprehensive reports of their participation within one week of return from the trips, including a programme of action for the implementation of outcomes of the foreign travels. The meetings usually discuss the logistical, security and other arrangements to ensure seamless and effective participation of the President at the events of each visit. Mr. President’s message to all the countries visited is consistent: Nigeria is ready for business.

It is equally important to point out what usually happens upon Mr. President arrival for each of the trips. Mr. President usually holds a Briefing Session with all the Honourable Ministers and senior Government officials on the trip for the events. The Sessions are led by the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs. Mr. President would pose questions and participants are required to offer explanations and clarifications on the proposed programme of events and bilateral meetings, including strategies for effective engagement. Mr. President would not bring the Sessions to closure until he sees no more hands up seeking his leave to speak and make contributions. In fact, Mr. President would literally go round the room asking if anyone has any more to say or add to the deliberations.

To me, this is a clear demonstration of leadership, humility, inclusiveness and collective responsibility. I have been honored and privileged to have attended literally all the Sessions, which brought me at close range to Mr. President on each occasion. I deeply cherish these rare opportunities that offer deeper insights into Mr. President’s mind on national issues, foreign policy and international relations as they affect Nigeria’s national interest.

Although to the untrained eyes, these trips are excessive, I can confirm that Nigeria has made significant gains from them. Several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) have been signed with countries as diverse as China, UK, France, Cuba, Brazil, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Equatorial Guinea, among others. As at January 2025, Nigeria had received over $50 billion in Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) from Mr. President’s active international engagements with some of the major ones as follows:

i. G20 Summit and side events, New Delhi, India = $14 billion (Airtel Chairman, Sunil Bharti $800 million

ii. Exxon Mobil = $10 billion

iii. Total Energies = $550 million

iv. Indorama = $8 billion

v. Jindal Steel= $3 billion

vi. Coca Cola = $1 billion

vii. APPL = 9.2 billion Euros

viii. Maersk = $600 million

ix. Arise = $3.5 billion

x. Shell = $3 billion

xi. Afremix = $5 billion

xii. Companies from the Netherlands = $250 million and $100 million in Waste-to-wealth industrial facility in Lagos.

These FDIs not only speak to the positive outcomes of the Administration’s economic reforms but also to the excellence in foreign policy and diplomacy. Whereas the financial gains of the FDI are countable, the skills and technology transfer accompanying these huge Foreign Direct Investments cannot be quantified in numbers. Nigeria’s relations with China which have been elevated to the status of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership by President Tinubu and with flagship projects in infrastructure, currency swap, among other features, deserve a special mention. I must state that many of these FDIs would not have been possible save for the credibility provided by the presence of Mr. President.

Nigeria has equally been very active in the global discourse on climate change with its Nationally Determined Contributions currently under review. At each of the conferences held on this global challenge, Mr. President has continued to put on the table, Nigeria’s climate and environmental concerns including rise in sea level, the shrinking of Lake Chad, irregular rainfall pattern and its attendant flash floods, threat to food security among others, while pushing for climate finance through the various mechanisms that have been adopted or still being refined.

In addition, it is noteworthy that under this Administration, Nigeria has gained some 16,300 square kilometers of maritime boundary, extending Nigeria’s continental shelf, deep into the Atlantic Ocean under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. This has huge potentials for maritime security and the exploitation of the blue economy resources for the benefit of the country. It is therefore ludicrous for anyone to criticize the participation of Mr. President at different international engagements either as statutory meetings or to which Nigeria has otherwise been invited.

What needs to happen more is full implementation of the positive outcomes of these foreign engagements and commitments in a manner that greatly contributes to national development and by bringing their benefits to bear more directly on the lives of the Nigerian people. It was for these reasons and objectives that Mr. President has created the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination and Central Delivery Coordination Unit headed by Hajia Hadiza Bala Usman for necessary follow-up actions on implementation and to hold the various MDAs accountable.

CONSULAR RESPONSIBILITIES AND RELATIONS WITH NIGERIANS IN THE DIASPORA

For many Nigerians, the primary if not the only reason for the existence of Nigerian Embassies abroad is to attend to the concerns of Nigerians in distress. Although this was not specifically contained in Mr. President’s inaugural statement, this Administration has frontally confronted the issues of Nigerians in distress abroad by the extension of consular assistance to them. Nigeria’s Foreign Minister, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, through the 4Ds initiative, has placed priority on the concerns of Nigerians in diaspora, but not just as a consular burden but as vital tools of national development by seeking to harness the huge human, material and financial resources of the Nigerians in the Diaspora. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, working with its agencies and Missions abroad has continued to take decisive steps to rescue Nigerians all over the world. Through the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission – a parastatal under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs being ably headed by Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa. The Federal Government has thus repatriated thousands of Nigerians who were stuck in conflict zones such as Libya, Ethiopia, Gaza and United Arab Emirates (UAE) and in other places like Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire. In January 2025, through the intervention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, three Nigerian women who were jailed in Saudi Arabia were discharged and acquitted after being charged to court for possession of narcotics.

Another major area of concern for Nigerians abroad is the issuance of international passports and other travel documents. The Ministries of Interior and Foreign Affairs, working in tandem under the guidance of Mr. President, have almost completely resolved this huge and nagging challenge by ensuring a seamless process in this regard.

As a major component of Nigeria’s cultural and soft power diplomacy, the Administration succeeded in securing the return of looted Benin Bronzes from Germany as it intensifies efforts at engaging other recipients of such cultural property all over the world. With the establishment of the Ministry of Art, Innovation and Creative Economy to harness and promote the huge soft power endowments in music, entertainment, sartorial and culinary traditions as well as creative writing and content creation globally, Government is poised to project these elements of national power in Nigeria’s foreign policy for the benefit of Nigeria’s national development.

In demonstration of Mr. President’s commitment to religious tolerance and inclusiveness, he dispatched a high-level delegation to the funeral of Pope Francis under the leadership of the Senate President. To consolidate this position, Mr. President personally attended the inauguration of the new Pope Leo XIV in the Vatican on 18th May 2025. In line with this positive disposition, Mr. President is addressing the threat by the US Congress to re-designate Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) on account of alleged, exaggerated and misrepresented persecution of Christians in other parts of the country.

INSTITUTIONAL REFORM AND SUPPORT FOR THE MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Mr. President’s promise to retool the foreign policy machinery included addressing the critical challenges associated with funding of Nigeria’s 109 Missions abroad. Mr. President was faced with a daunting debt profile by Nigerian Missions abroad. Although these debts were incurred before the inception of this Administration, Mr. President took necessary steps to ensure that the debts are cleared. As of the middle of May 2025, this administration had approved and dispatched special intervention funds to address the perennial indebtedness of our Missions abroad. This is by no means a small feat. It is also a direct demonstration of Mr. President’s commitment to Nigeria’s Foreign Policy. This is in addition to the other reforms being spearheaded by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, who is working assiduously to address the acute and perennial funding challenge of the missions in a sustainable and effective manner through some bold and creative proposals already approved by Mr. President-in-Council.

President Tinubu is also acutely aware of the decrepit state of Chancery buildings, Residences and staff quarters of Nigerian Missions abroad and is determined to address them, including prompt payment of salaries and utility bills of the Missions. From my own vintage position, it has become clear to me that Nigerian foreign policy cannot be run on a shoe-string budget. In fact, the current budgetary system of ‘envelopes’, delayed release of approved funds, budgeting in Naira for expenditures that Missions abroad are to incur in foreign currencies, fluctuations in exchange rates, perpetual shortfalls in released funds cannot make for an effective foreign policy. I can confirm that before too long, this challenge that has given our country a bad name in the international community would be consigned to the dustbin of history.

It is difficult to discuss Nigeria’s foreign policy under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu without reference to the appointment of Ambassadors to head Nigeria’s diplomatic missions abroad over a year after those in these positions were recalled. The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs has cited funding as the major cause of this delay.

While on the surface this criticism may seem justified, a thorough analysis of the conduct of Nigeria’s Foreign Policy since the recall of the former Ambassadors shows that Nigeria’s foreign policy machinery still remains robust and vibrant. Indeed, despite the absence of Ambassadors at our Missions abroad, Nigeria has continued to effectively build and deepen its relations with other countries. Countries have not ceased to send Ambassadors to Nigeria on account of Nigeria not having substantive Heads of Mission in their capitals. Since August 2023 to date, Mr. President has so far received Letters of Credence from 66 (sixty-six) Envoys accredited to Nigeria from all over the world, in both resident and non-resident categories. It will therefore suffice to simply state that the decision to appoint or not to appoint Nigerian Ambassadors and when to do so is the exclusive prerogative of the President as contained in the Constitution. It is therefore a matter of time that the appointments would be made.

There is no gainsaying that navigating the ever-changing world of foreign policy requires monitoring and, prompt response to issues based on deep analysis. These attributes have indeed, characterized the current administration’s pursuit of Nigeria’s foreign policy goals since its inception. More so, there is certainly no end to the pursuit of a country’s foreign policy objectives. It is an endless journey that keeps evolving as one goes on. In appraising any administration’s scorecard in the field of foreign policy implementation, the following key indicators that should be examined:

a. Clear identification, protection and promotion of the countries core national interest;

b. Bilateral and Multilateral Engagements

c. Economic Indicators;

d. Soft Power Metrics relating to the influence and respect earned from the rest of the world; and

e. Crisis Response Capabilities.

As demonstrated above, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has succeeded in these areas. From his activities in the sphere of Nigeria’s foreign policy and international relations, President Tinubu has taken to heart the notion that his Administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda in all its sectoral components cannot fully succeed unless and until their external components and foreign policy implications are clearly identified and pursued pari passu with the domestic priorities. This is what we, in the foreign policy machinery of government have sought to do in the last two years with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs playing the coordinating role in line with its statutory mandate. We are confident that the reforms being undertaken by Mr. President, especially with regard to the economy, social engineering and restructuring will lay a solid foundation for an even more vibrant foreign policy for Nigeria in the foreseeable future.

•Ambassador Enikanolaiye is the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs & International Relations

