Arewa youths, women felicitate SSDC boss on birthday

The Arewa Youths and Women Association has congratulated Miss Usoro Akpabio, Managing Director of the South South Development Commission (SSDC), on the occasion of her birthday.

The socio-cultural group, in a statement on Wednesday signed by Comrade Yasir Ibrahim, highlighted her selfless contributions to humanity through the Usoro Akpabio Educational Foundation, noting its impact on children’s education, gender-based violence advocacy, and community water supply initiatives.

The statement reads in part: “As you celebrate your birthday, we recognize your remarkable leadership, vibrant energy, and dedication to empowering others, which inspire many.

“On behalf of the Arewa Youth and Woman Association for Good Governance (AYWAG), Katsina State Chapter, I extend our warmest congratulations to Madam Usoro Akpabio on your birthday and commendation on your appointment as Managing Director of the South South Development Commission (SSDC).

“We commend President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR for recognizing your exceptional leadership qualities and the National Assembly, under the leadership of the Senate President, His Excellency Senator (Dr) Godswill Akpabio GCON, for confirming your appointment. Your portfolio assignment is a testament to your outstanding rating and the trust Nigerians, including the Northern region, have in your abilities.

“Your selfless service to humanity through the Usoro Akpabio Educational Foundation has made a lasting impact, supporting children’s education, combating gender violence, and providing water supply to communities. As you celebrate your birthday, we recognize your remarkable leadership, vibrant energy, and dedication to empowering others, which inspire many.

“May Almighty God grant you wisdom, competence, and capabilities to excel in your role. We wish you continued success, fulfilment, and divine favour in the years ahead. May your future be blessed abundantly.”

