Abia govt to host international summit, targets Türkish investors

The Abia State Government (ABSG) has concluded plans for an international investment summit and exhibition scheduled to take place towards the end of this year.

The three-day investment summit, which is being organised by the Abia State Government in partnership with Vega Growing Global Enterprise, will be held in Umuahia and is expected to attract investors from within and outside Nigeria, particularly from Turkey.

According to the Special Adviser to the state governor on Investment Promotion and Public-Private Partnership (PPP), Green Amakwe, on Tuesday, the programme will provide an opportunity for international and local investors to explore the possibilities of Abia State and the many advantages it offers as a preferred investment destination.

Amakwe explained, “It is an FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) exposition for international and local investors to explore the possibilities of Abia State and the many advantages it has as a preferred investment destination in Nigeria/Africa. It is scheduled to take place at the International Conference Centre in Abia State in November.”

Amakwe, who is also the Chairman of the Steering Committee for the Turkey–Abia (TURAB) Investment Summit/Exhibition 2025, said the summit would bring together key stakeholders from government, the private sector, and international partners, with a special focus on fostering collaboration between Abia State and Türkiye’s business community.

He highlighted some of the objectives of the summit to include, “promotion of international trade, export-oriented-investments, and investments in general in agriculture and agro-allied, textile, shoe/leather gas, energy, solid minerals, warehousing and infrastructure, as well as other key sectors in Abia state, Nigeria.

“To identify areas of cooperation and forge partnerships and joint venture projects between ABIA STATE and the investment communities in Turkiye, and to identify areas of cooperation and forge partnerships and joint venture projects between Abia state and some states in Nigeria and the investment communities in Turkiye.”

Other objectives of the summit, according to Amakwe, are to build on the existing outstanding diplomatic relations and positive public perception of Turkiye businesses and products among Nigerians, reinforce national trust in positioning Abia State as the preferred destination for foreign direct investments and international trade in Nigeria, and to promote international trade, export-oriented investments, and drive growth in key sectors such as agriculture, agro-allied industries, textiles, shoe and leather production, energy, solid minerals, warehousing, and infrastructure, among others.

He assured the readiness of the Otti-led administration to host the summit and expressed the commitment of Governor Otti to creating a more favourable investment environment for the people of the state and other investors.

