Fire guts Ughelli market

A section of Ughelli main market in Ughelli, Delta State was recently gutted by fire, with goods worth millions of naira destroyed.

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained but unconfirmed report said it started from a welding workshop where cans of adulterated kerosene were kept.

The welder was not in the workshop at the time of the fire incident.

Reports said efforts of the Delta State Fire Service, market women, commercial motorcyclists and passersby prevented the fire from spreading to other parts of the market before the arrival of the SPDC Fire Fighters vehicle which finally put out the fire.

An elderly victim, otherwise known as Madam Bead, was seen wailing over what she lost to the fire.

The fire also affected a welding workshop, part of Akpovoka cold room and stores where essential needs were sold.

Meanwhile, some market women have vowed not to pay the yearly fire service bill, stressing that the agency had not been rendering the needed service at crucial times.

A woman who refused to disclose her name said, “Me I no go pay this money again. This people collect money finish but dem no fit help us when we need them.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infections, Recoveries, Deaths Dropped Last Week

Nigeria recorded a slight reduction in the number of COVID-19 infections, recoveries and deaths last week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week (February 14 to 20), 5,849 new cases were reported in the country, the lowest in seven weeks.

The last time Nigeria recorded such a low figure was in the December 27 to January 2 week, when it reported 5,681 cases…

FG Owes Varsity Workers Over N150bn Earned Allowances

The Federal Government is owing the university workers, under the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Union of Universities and Associated Institutions (NASU), over N150 billion earned allowances…Senate screens service chiefs designate