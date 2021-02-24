Operation Akpakwu begins campaign against cultism in secondary schools in Cross River

Special anti-crime squad, Operation Akpakwu, set up by the governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade, has commenced series of enlightenment campaign against cultism in secondary schools in the state.

The special assistant on Security to the governor, Henry Okokon, who disclosed this in Calabar on Sunday, said that “governor Ayade is more interested in discouraging young people from getting themselves entangled with cultism and at the same time rescue those who are already cult members.”

He explained that aside from effectively smoking out crimes and criminals from the state, Operation Akpakwu was directed to carry out an aggressive enlightenment campaigns in the state’s secondary to dissuade students from embarking on activities that could destroy their future as well as portray their families in a bad light.

Okokon revealed that Operation Akpakwu had already carried out enlightenment campaigns in the following secondary schools in the state: Government College, Ikot Ansa, Estate Secondary School, Ikot Ansa; Federal Housing Secondary School, NYSC Secondary and Government Secondary School, Ikot Effanga Mkpa, among others in Calabar municipal area.

The situation in Government Secondary School, Ikot Ansa, was so bad that the principal of the school lamented that outsiders now use the uncompleted structures in the school as hide outs for smoking marijuana and to also rape students; ditto with Estate Secondary School, Ikot Ansa.

He also attributed the recent arrest of a 17-year-old girl in one of the secondary schools in the state, who brought a pistol to school to kill one of her teachers to the proactive efforts of the men of the Operation Akpakwu.

