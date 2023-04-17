Nigerians across the country say they are expecting a surge in financial inclusion as experts from National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), National Pension Commission (PenCom), Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other eggheads in the financial sector mull a dialogue.

The interaction will examine the place of Fintech in bringing the unbanked, uninsured and those yet to be covered by any pension scheme into the financial system for economic growth.

The discourse, holding on April 27, organised by Supernews online Nigeria with the theme, “Imperative of Fintech in Promoting Financial Inclusion in Nigeria,” has Professor Umar Danbatta, the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NCC as the keynote speaker while Mr Sunday Thomas, the Commissioner for Insurance/CEO at NAICOM will chair the event.

The conference will equally feature a panel session which would be led by representatives of the SEC, the PenCom and chief executives drawn from the financial services sector including the Managing Director, Tangerine General Insurance, Mr Mayowa Adeduro; Managing Director, Premium Pension Limited, Mr Umar Sanda Mairami and Group CEO, Parthian, Mr Oluseye Olusoga.

The Publisher of Supernews Nigeria, Ngozi Onyeakusi, said, “For any nation to achieve its goal of eliminating extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity through financial inclusion, there is the need for it to adopt financial technology (Fintech).

“Fintech is invariably impacting positively on every aspect of our lives, ranging from payment for services rendered, merchant activities, lending platforms, banking services, wealth or finance management, mobilisation of funds, amongst others. There is no doubt that the emergence of Fintech is a direct product of the evolution of the age of disruptive and digital technology and innovation, offering innovative products and services to consumers and stakeholders across the entire financial ecosystem.”

Among other things, the conference, Onyeakusi said, would be a learning opportunity designed to enhance awareness, deepen understanding of participants on the role of financial technology in rendering banking and insurance services cheaper, faster and conveniently.

