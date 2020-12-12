Filling station security guard hacked to death in Ibadan

Security guard of Tybato petroleum oil, Moniya, Ibadan, simply identified as Semiu, was found hacked to death by yet-to-be-identified persons on Saturday morning.

Residents of the area, close to Moniya car park, woke up to see Semiu in pool of his own blood at the wheel alignment section within the filling station.

A stick with blood stains apparently used to hit the late Semiu was found close to where the corpse lay.

With hands on their heads, lamenting, some residents said Semiu may have been killed by boys who were on some operation in the area.

When asked for confirmation of incident, Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, Gbenga Fadeyi said there were no details yet.

Meanwhile, the Oyo state police command, on Saturday morning, confirmed the killing of Chief Executive Officer, Kunfayakun Green Treasures Limited, Fatai Aborode.

Aborode, a farmer and former house of representatives candidate on the platform of Accord Party, was robbed and shot dead on Friday evening along Apodun road, Igangan by four unknown gunmen.

He later died at Olugbon hospital, Igboora, where he was rushed to.

While confirming the incident, Oyo Police Public Relations Officer, Gbenga Fadeyi, said effort was on to arrest the assailants.

