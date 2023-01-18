BBTitans: I relate more with my South African housemates — Jaypee

“I relate more with my South African female housemates than my Nigerian counterparts”

BBTitans
By Israel Arogbonlo
BBTitans Jaypee
Jaypee

Big Brother Titans housemate, Jaypee has said she likes to relate more with her fellow South African female housemates than her Nigerian counterparts.

Jaypee revealed this during her diary session on Wednesday.

She also disclosed that she is missing home.

“I relate more with my South African female housemates than my Nigerian counterparts,” she said.

When probed further by Biggie, Jaypee emphatically said; “I don’t think it (relating more with South African housemates) will lead me into trouble. I find it easy to be friends with them. I don’t really mind being alone or being closer to my South African housemates”.

