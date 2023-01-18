We are celebrating freedom, Tinubu says in Kwara, vows to fight corruption

Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday said that his administration will continue fight to eradicate corruption if elected into power in the forthcoming general elections.

Addressing party supporters at the party’s presidential campaign rally in Ilorin, Kwara state capital, Tinubu said that the party’s symbol of broom would be used to sweep away corruption and other challenges currently bedeviling the nation.

He congratulated the supporters for their large turnout, saying that they should use their enthusiasm to vote for APC in the general elections to reassert freedom in democracy.

“You have PVC and you know what you are supposed to do with it. Use your fingerprints to vote APC into power in all the elections. Let’s make it a broom revolution. Broom!!! You have no other symbol than the symbol of freedom, cleaninless, sweeping fraud, money laundering, and corruption away, broom for sweeping insecurity away.

“Today, we are just celebrating freedom. We’re assessing and reasserting our freedom in a democracy. There was rumour yesterday that this would not happen, but it’s happening in your lifetime. We thank you for believing in your governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq. He’s very honest, genuine and hardworking man. On February 25, you should vote APC and vote for prosperity. Vote for me and vote for APC and all its candidates in the Presidential, National Assembly, governorship and state Houses of Assembly”, he said.

Also speaking, Director General of the APC presidential campaign council, Simon Dalung, urged APC supporters to reciprocate past good deeds of the part’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“When one has done good to another it is desirable that

he is in turn done good to by the person.

“If you do me good, I will do you good and if you do good on the other side, we will do good on this side. Asiwaju (Tinubu) has done good. It is his turn; it is our turn”, he said.

In his speech, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq described Kwara state as home of APC, urging the people to continue to support the party, especially, for the contribution of President Muhammadu Buhari to the state and the nation in general,

“Despite global economic downturn, despite COVID 19 or security crisis, he has achieved a lot for the country and Kwara state. And that’s what we should make to continue by voting Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president in the coming election like all other candidates of the party. We’ll continue the progress. That’s what we are determined to do”