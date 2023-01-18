Edo oil-producing community decries lack of school, health facility, others

Niger Delta
By Idahosa Moses | Benin City
Confab IOCs divestment plans,

DESPITE being host to crude oil wells, Iguelaba community in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State lacks secondary school and functional healthcare facility, it was gathered.

The people in the oil producing community attend secondary school as well as seek medical care in neighbouring Oben community, a few kilometers away from theirs.

They lament poor government presence in the area despite being a major contributor to the state’s internally generated revenue used to develop other parts of the state, saying they still buy water to drink.

Nigeran Tribune gathered that the main source of water in the community was provided by an oil company, Seplat energy coupled with private individuals who sell water from their borehole.

“Aside the renovation of our primary school here which we must commend Governor Obaseki on, there is nothing again to signify government’s presence in our community.

“The EDSOGPADEC liaison office here is already abandoned. NDDC skill acquisition centre abandoned, the health centre has no medical personnel, no worker and nothing whatsoever.

“Even the low voltage electricity we manage to see here was as a result of joint efforts between us and Seplat.

“We brought money from community purse and Seplat added theirs. Also, the water borehole for the community was made available by Seplat yet it is the community that buys diesel to pump the water,” the chief priest of the community, Chief Friday Aiyevbekpen said.

When Nigerian Tribune visited the only healthcare centre in the community on Monday, the facility was under lock and keys, as the surrounding was taken over by reptiles and weedy.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that students in Iguelaba trek kilometers to Oben community, thereby exposing them to kidnappers and other criminal elements on the road.


The people appealed for the completion of multimillion skills acquisition centre, allegedly abandoned by the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs through the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

They said that the project which started in 2012, when completed will facilitate employment for indigenes and further open up the community, as well as boost socio-economic activities of the area.

“We have made series of requests to the government but to no avail. We can say we are neglected,” one of the community leaders told Nigerian Tribune.

 

READ FROM ALSO NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

 

Discover Effective Natural Solution That Permanently Eradicate Hepatitis B&C, Fatty liver etc. Newly Improved organic Solution to Cure Every Liver Related Diseases.

You might also like
Niger Delta

Justice delivery: Delta commissioner underscores importance of NBA members

Niger Delta

Delta to host MAGWP, charges contestants on good conduct

Niger Delta

Forest vanishing may cause climate crisis in C’River —Experts

Niger Delta

Why we extended 14-day ultimatum given to Conoil on PIA implementation —Ijaw…

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More