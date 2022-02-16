FGM: Nigeria’s terrible global ranking

IN yet another damning and embarrassing verdict, the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has ranked Nigeria very high among nations which are still deeply involved in the obnoxious cultural practice of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM). According to UNICEF, “with an estimated 19.9 million survivors, Nigeria accounts for the third-highest number of women and girls who have undergone Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) globally.” The global organisation lamented the rising cases of female genital mutilation (FGM) in Nigeria, especially among girls aged 0-14 years.

FGM, which involves the cutting or altering of the female genitalia, is carried out in some developing and underdeveloped countries ostensibly to prevent girls from being promiscuous. The logic, albeit warped, is that if the sensitive external part of a girl’s sexual organ is mutilated, her pleasure from sexual intercourse will reduce, thereby putting paid to any tendency for sexual immorality. However, while FMG tends to achieve the ignoble objective of limiting pleasure from sexual acts and creates much more dire consequences, it does not provide a sure-fire guarantee against sexual immorality by the survivors. And the reason for that is simple: sexual promiscuity is a social vice that is influenced largely by moral values and the environment. It has little to do with biology.

Without mincing words, FGM is a form of gender-based violence that should not be tolerated as it sets girls up for a life of pain. It is unpardonable sexual robbery foisted by primitive and irresponsible adults on girls and sometimes women. It is indeed a procedure that violates victims’ human rights, puts their lives at risk and increases their risk for health complications. But because of its societal roots, especially the religious and cultural connotations, it would appear that the dynamics that perpetuate the objectionable cultural practice are much stronger than the advocacy to sensitise the citizenry on its negative consequences on the victims and stop the practice. Apart from limiting the pleasure a female victim derives from sexual acts, other health consequences of FGM include bacterial, viral and tetanus infections, complications with pregnancy and child delivery, and psychological issues.

These consequences are associated with FMG because of the unhygienic condition in which the procedure is carried out, the crude and unsterilised implements used and the lack of participation of highly trained health professionals in the exercise. Surprisingly, despite the prevalence of this practice, there has been no iota of empirical evidence to show that FMG has any health advantage, unlike male circumcision. And that is why it is shocking that even highly educated people hold perverse and terrible views about culture and religion that do not make sense to believe. The sad implication is that there is still a long way to go in taming the monster. There is, therefore, the need for a great deal of re-orientation on cultural nuances that contradict scientific realities. The truth is that the belief that uncut girls will be promiscuous is not supported by any evidence. There are women who were made to undergo FGM who turn out to be promiscuous.

It is rather shameful that the country hardly ever gets mentioned in, or is associated with, developments that positively impact or enhance humanity. On the contrary, it is usually at the forefront when it comes to suboptimal treatment of socioeconomic issues ranging from poor economy, heightening insecurity, endemic corruption and poverty to other challenges that degrade the welfare of citizens. And now, it is also on the spot due to the spate of FGM as it is viewed as not having done enough to sway some of its citizens who are still fixated on the observance of the outdated and uncivilised cultural practice. To reverse the ugly trend of rising cases of FGM in the country, therefore, intense advocacy and strict application of extant laws are required. The focus of advocacy, in particular, should be on families and communities, the theatre of the injurious and deplorable acts, so as to create an environment that is safe for the female folk and devoid of the menace of FGM.