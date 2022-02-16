FGM: Nigeria’s terrible global ranking

Editorial
By
Rivers and police trust, Police recruitment: PSC’s alarm on armed robbers, Gbajabiamila’s call for higher, Burkina Faso The huge cost, Yahaya Now that Twitter PHCN’s hidden N14.7bn, Why torment pensioners, corruption The Magodo infamy, As Eagles begin Road crashes: The loss of 14,773 Nigerians Year 2021 FG’s proposed higher taxes, MDAs Akinlabi The rise in cultism cases in schools, The Nembe oil spill, Customs mmiri Bandits’ takeover gas Unilorin Reps’ alarm on insecurity in FCT, Cyberbullying Maina: Banks’ complicity This climate of insecurity, Schools and delayed results, Customs’ move to impound private jets, Why state of emergency, FG’s bursary for education undergraduates, The call for border, Battling hard drugs, Still on Nigeria’s unending borrowing,killings rail travel Presidency’s condemnation of Yoruba, nurses NIMC debts El-Rufai’s lamentation, vaccination Where is Igboho associates, The obscene display, Nigeria’s Nairobi 2021 outing, Buhari’s concern over Jos killings, Nigerians and worsening conditions, status of Nigeria’s international airports, Tokyo and Nigeria, Surging Covid-19 and the absconding travellers, The stalled US arms , rise against killer herdsmen, Cholera again!, Officer Dairo’s gallantry, Secondary school students, The Zuma jail, Boko Haram’s killing spree, ACF’s alarm on youth, become engines of growth, Lawan’s economic doctrine, Two years of ninth, Two children , Twitter and Nigeria, Nigeria: Calming the storm, The planned population, Handling the security crisis , On contingent of youths, m, Nigeria as worst country, Ojo Pantami’s baggage, Yinka Odumakin Twitter Chibok girls, NEF’s verdict insecurity Ebonyi killings, The terrifying container crash, Kaduna’s frightening casualty, NAFDAC’s alarm on substandard, The crushed Onitsha, Dr. Okonjo-Iweala food policing service chiefs Escalating boundary clashes, The Executive Order on Covid-19 The one man, one gun proposal police Nigeria’s worsening position This NIN of stress, Museveni and hapless Ugandans transition herders Akeredolu Still on FG’s planned, the new electricity tariffA restructuring icon’s 50, Community policingChukwu at 70 lNIMC What’s the noise about, agenda sex party It’s Christmas 2020, The continuing victimization, Paolo Rossi, Maradona Olufon Lekki shooting, Labour Lessons from US election, rice clampdown border Balarabe Musa, #EndSARS shootings police The acrimonious VC selection, Buhari social media, The perennial menace, J.P. Clark, Ogbonnaya Lokoja tanker tragedy, Between Labour and FG, The killing of Sodje, Water Resources Bill, MDAs Edo/Ondo elections, The ordeal of Master Jamilu Aliyu, The attack on Borno governor, Indecorum at public hearings, The drama at NDDC, The case of Omolori, Probing NNPC, Oladipo Akinkugbe, Aso Rock shooting, woodberry, hushpuppi, Eagles’ AFCON qualifiers, CCT chairman’s shameful conduct, The Abuja drugged cookies vendor, BudgIT and corruption in the budget process

IN yet another damning and embarrassing  verdict, the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has ranked Nigeria very high among nations which are still deeply involved in the obnoxious cultural practice of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM). According to UNICEF,  “with an  estimated 19.9 million survivors, Nigeria accounts for the third-highest number of women and girls who have undergone Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) globally.” The global organisation lamented the rising cases of female genital mutilation (FGM)  in Nigeria, especially among girls aged 0-14 years.

   FGM, which involves the cutting or altering of the female genitalia, is carried out in some developing and underdeveloped countries ostensibly to prevent girls from being promiscuous. The logic, albeit warped, is that if the sensitive external part of a girl’s sexual organ is mutilated, her pleasure from sexual intercourse will reduce, thereby putting paid to any tendency for sexual immorality. However, while FMG tends to achieve the ignoble objective of limiting pleasure from sexual acts and creates much more dire consequences, it does not provide a sure-fire guarantee against sexual immorality by the survivors. And the reason for that is simple: sexual promiscuity is a social vice that is influenced largely by moral values and the environment. It has little to do with biology.

Without mincing words, FGM is a form of gender-based violence that should not be tolerated as it sets girls up for a life of pain. It is unpardonable sexual robbery foisted by primitive and irresponsible adults on girls and sometimes women. It is indeed a procedure that violates victims’  human rights, puts their lives at risk and increases their risk for health complications. But because of its societal roots, especially the religious and cultural connotations,  it would appear that the dynamics that perpetuate the objectionable cultural practice are much stronger than the advocacy to sensitise the citizenry on its negative consequences on the victims and stop the practice. Apart from limiting the pleasure a female victim derives from sexual acts, other health consequences of FGM include bacterial, viral and tetanus infections, complications with pregnancy and child delivery, and psychological issues.

These consequences are associated with FMG because of the unhygienic condition in which the procedure is carried out,  the crude and unsterilised  implements used and the lack of participation of highly trained health professionals in the exercise.  Surprisingly, despite the prevalence of this practice, there has been no iota of empirical evidence to show that FMG has any health advantage, unlike male circumcision. And that is why it  is shocking that even highly educated people hold perverse and terrible views about culture and religion that do not make sense to believe. The sad implication is that there is still a long way to go in taming the monster. There is, therefore, the need for a  great deal of re-orientation on cultural nuances that contradict scientific realities. The truth is that the  belief that uncut girls will be promiscuous is not supported by any evidence. There are women who were made to undergo FGM who turn out to be promiscuous.

It is rather shameful that the country hardly ever gets mentioned in, or is associated with, developments that positively impact or enhance humanity. On the contrary, it is usually at the forefront when it comes to suboptimal treatment of socioeconomic issues ranging from poor economy, heightening insecurity, endemic corruption and poverty to other challenges that degrade the welfare of citizens. And now, it is also on the spot due to the  spate of FGM as it is viewed as not having done enough to sway some of its citizens who are still  fixated on the observance of the outdated and uncivilised cultural practice. To reverse the ugly trend of rising cases of FGM in the country, therefore, intense  advocacy and strict application of extant laws are required. The focus of advocacy, in particular, should be on families and communities, the theatre of the injurious and  deplorable acts, so as to create an environment that  is safe for the female folk and devoid of the menace of FGM.

You might also like
Editorial

Senate’s wake-up call to service chiefs

Editorial

Serenading Senegal

Editorial

Rivers and police trust fund deductions

Editorial

Police recruitment: PSC’s alarm on armed robbers

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More