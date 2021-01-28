Oyo police confirms attack on personnel, station in Ibadan, warns miscreants

The Oyo State police command has confirmed the attack on some police personnel who went to arrest two suspected miscreants at Odo-Osun area of Mapo in Ibadan, on Thursday morning.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Olugbenga Fadeyi, in a statement on the development said, “today, Thursday, January 28, at about 11:45 a.m., at Odo-Osun area of Mapo, police personnel from Mapo Divisional Police Headquarters were deployed to effect the arrest of two notorious miscreants who had been deeply involved in the crisis rocking Shogoye/Akobi areas of Mapo lately.

“It can be recalled that armed thugs from Shogoye/Akobi areas had been unleashing mayhem, causing grievous hurts and death of innocent citizens in the two areas.

“On January 25, at about 6:00 a.m., an elderly woman in a white Celestial church cap, known as Modupe Daramola (60) of a Celestial Church in Akobi area was hit with pellets from a locally-made gun fired by one of the hoodlums during the clashes and gave up the ghost, while some other people sustained varying degrees of injury.

“Sequel to the arrest of the two notorious miscreants who were handcuffed, one hoodlum, known as Packaging, led some thugs numbering about 30 to attack and mob the police team and forcefully took the two miscreants from them.

“In a bid for the police personnel to escape from being lynched, a shot was fired into the air, and the police personnel managed to escape.

“At about 12:20 p.m, one Akeem, in the company of some angry miscreants, invaded the police station to report that his younger brother was shot and the miscreants attempted to attack Mapo Police Station, while some cars at the junction leading to the street of the station were damaged.

“The mob was thereafter repelled by police personnel who were strategically positioned to prevent the station from being attacked.

“Not too long, at about 1:50 p.m, the corpse of one Badmus Rasheed (20) was brought to the police station amidst the angry mob that was earlier repealed from attacking the station.

“The Commissioner of Police wishes to appeal to parents/guardians in the two areas to warn their wards to desist from acts capable of causing the breakdown of law and order as the massive deployment of police personnel and that of sister security agencies have been emplaced to forestall further crises.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Oyo police confirms attack on personnel, station in Ibadan, warns miscreants