The Federal Government says it is targeting an increase in CNG-enabled vehicles from 143,000 to 273,000 by February 2027, representing a 91 per cent growth.

Mrs Tari Mayor-Bright, Head of Gas Supply Integration, Compressed Natural Gas and Electric Vehicles (Pi-CNG & EV), disclosed this on Monday in Abuja at its Regional Town Hall and Stakeholders’ Dialogue.

Mayor-Bright said the target was part of efforts by the Pi-CNG & EV to accelerate the adoption of CNG as an alternative fuel for motorists.

She said the initiative had recorded significant progress, with the number of converted vehicles increasing from 11,500 in 2023 to 143,000 by September 2026.

She said the number of conversion centres had also increased from about seven in 2023 to 415 by September, while CNG refuelling stations grew from seven to 116 within the period.

According to her, private sector investment in the programme has risen from 500 million dollars in 2023 to more than 2.6 billion dollars in 2026.

“The question is no longer whether CNG mobility can work, but how we take it to scale. We are currently having a market-led CNG economy and ecosystem,” she said.

Mayor-Bright, however, identified some challenges to achieving the February 2027 target, including the cost of vehicle conversion, increased electoral activities, and challenges in tracking private sector conversion figures.

She called for increased private sector investment to expand CNG infrastructure and address supply gaps, stressing the need to ensure adequate fuel availability as more vehicles are converted.

Alhaji Abubakar Shettima, National President, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), called for deepened collaboration between the association and the Pi-CNG & EV to expand CNG infrastructure and boost availability nationwide.

Shettima said the independent petroleum marketers had the capacity and nationwide presence to support the expansion of CNG refuelling facilities, particularly in underserved communities.

He said that independent marketers had played a significant role in extending fuel retail outlets to rural communities, making petroleum products more accessible to Nigerians.

Shettima, while disclosing that IPMAN members are already making arrangements to invest in CNG facilities, expressed optimism that its involvement in the programme would help reduce transportation costs by improving access to alternative fuel.

Also speaking, Mr Obiora Nnaji, Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) underscored the need for strict safety standards in vehicle conversion, particularly proper installation by qualified technicians.

Nnaji said there should be a reliable system for identifying vehicles that have undergone approved CNG conversion to reassure motorists about the safety and quality of installations.

According to him, appropriate certification or identification stickers could help members of the public establish whether a vehicle was converted at an accredited facility.

He said the NGF was also collaborating with the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to address challenges facing investors seeking licences, permits, and rights of way in states.

He said the collaboration would provide a platform for investors to escalate regulatory and administrative challenges requiring state government intervention.

Nnaji reaffirmed NGF’s commitment to escalate CNG infrastructure, saying state governments are interested in supporting the initiative because of its potential to reduce transportation costs and improve access to affordable energy.