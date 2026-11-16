The founder of YBNL Nation, Olamide Gbenga Adedeji (Olamide), has released his latest album, Time & Space, showcasing another dimension of his creativity with the appearance of his artistic alter ego, Alagemo, on the project’s self-painted cover artwork.

The 10-track project features Nigerian singer-songwriter Folarin Odunlami (FOLA) as its only guest artiste, appearing on the song “Jaiye”.

The rapper and music executive personally painted the album cover, which features a portrait of him against a red background, accompanied by handwritten inscriptions and drawings, including an hourglass, a rocket, and other symbolic images.

The artwork is signed “Alagemo”, the artistic identity the musician has been exploring through a dedicated Instagram page, @alagemomerindinlogun.

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The name draws a connection to the 16 principal Alagemo of Ijebu land, which have also featured in his painting explorations.

The album’s tracklist comprises “Elohim”, “Skoskola”, “Say Less”, “Burukutu”, “Alujon”, “Mbiri”, “Jaiye” featuring FOLA, “Oshey”, “Ring” and “Jogor”.

Its release follows the lead single “Burukutu”, which arrived ahead of the full project.

Time & Space follows the musician’s self-titled album, Olamidé, released in June 2025. That 17-track project featured several artistes, including Wizkid, Asake, Seyi Vibez, Dr Dre, Popcaan and BOJ.

Through YBNL Nation, the label founder has also played a significant role in the growth of Nigerian music, with artistes such as Fireboy DML and Asake among those who have emerged from the label.