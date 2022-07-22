FG releases admissions into Unity Colleges

The Federal Government has released the list of admissions into the 110 unity Colleges across the country, including the Gifted Academy in Suleja.

This was conveyed in a statement signed the Director Press, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Benjamin Bem Goong and made available to newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

Goong asked parents of pupils who applied for admission into any of the Nation’s Unity Colleges to check for the names of their wards on the Ministry’s website; www.education.gov.ng orwww.fme or at the school they applied.

The statement added that limited vacancies still exist in some unity colleges while admission is on going in schools where vacancies still exist.

Recall that the admission processes into the Unity Colleges commenced on Monday, July 4 in Benin City, Edo State, where the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu directed that the admission processes into the 110 Unity Colleges must adhere strictly to the principles of fairness, equity and good conscience.

He told the Principals that they must be guided by the principles of fairness, equity and good conscience in the conduct of the admission.

The Minister said, “if we are to produce responsible citizens, we must stick to the rules in order to make the right choices of qualified candidates as a foundation for future academic excellence”.

He reminded the Principals that they should stick to the National policy of the ratio of one teacher to forty students per class in line with United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) regulations, adding that carrying capacity must be adhered to.

Adamu emphasized that candidates who have applied for admission into Unity schools outside of their immediate communities should be given priority.

The Minister also directed Principals to adhere strictly to the criteria for the selection which is 60 per cent National merit, 30 per cent equality of states and 10percent exigency.

