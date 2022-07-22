NSCDC issues operating licenses to UNIMAID, 18 other new private guard companies

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has issued operating licences to the University of Maiduguri security company and 18 Private Guard Companies.

Commandant-General of the Corps, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, charged the new operators to contribute their quota to the fight against insecurity by providing credible intelligence and information to the Corps and other security agencies.

He noted that as a way out of the nation’s insecurity, all hands must be on deck to proffer solutions to the security challenges confronting the nation.

Audi explained that the Act of Parliament empowers the Corps to monitor, supervise, licence and train operators of Private Guard Companies (PGC).

He warned them to adhere strictly to the guidelines and conditions of operation and warned against the transfer of operating licences.

Director, Public Relations, Olusola Odumosu, in a statement, added that Audi, cautioned them on the use of firearms, impersonation of security agencies’ uniforms, ranks and other accoutrements.

The CG encouraged the new operators to ensure regular training and retraining of their guards while at the same time placing a high premium on staff welfare to discourage compromise or connivance with criminals.

According to him, “the corps will frown at any company that does not take care of its staff.”

“Operators should be mindful of undercutting to the detriment of the operatives.”

He commended the University of Maiduguri for taking a bold step to register its in-house security company and called on other academic institutions, banks, and churches among others to emulate such a good example.

This charge became necessary as the Corps plans to clamp down on violators and illegal operators of PGCs across the country.

The Corps is to also seal up unlicensed and invalid PGCs in operation.

Earlier in his remark, the National President, Association of Licensed Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria (ALPSPN) represented by ALPSPN Vice President, Rev Cannon Mark Abere, tasked members to adhere to the guidelines of operation.

He stressed that the timely renewal of operating licences and ALPSPN membership is mandatory.





Responding on behalf of other operators, Vice Chancellor, University of Maiduguri, Prof Adamu Umar, thanked the Corps and expressed delight for the approval granted to float Unimaid Security Services.

He explained that, as an institution which operates in Boko Haram ravaged community, the University’s management resorted to establishing the outfit to complement the activities of security agencies in terms of patrol and intelligence gathering and reporting.

According to him, PGC is a child of necessity and assured that they will perform their duties with a high sense of responsibility and discipline.

