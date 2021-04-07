FG reiterates commitment to providing quality roads

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, has reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to providing quality road infrastructure across the nation.

He stated this during an inspection visit to the sections I and II of the ongoing dualisation/expansion of Abuja–Keffi– Akwanga road construction project.

Fashola, who was in company of his state counterpart, Abubakar Aliyu, said the quality of road construction across the nation could not be compromised as the ministry had the manpower and the technical know-how to build good roads of international standard.

The minister noted that all the nation’s highway projects were critical and strategic, describing the Akwanga-Makurdi road, linking the North Central and North-East as strategic and as such the Federal Government was doing all that is possible to complete it to standard and not rushing them to avoid shabby work.

“The essence is to make life better for the people, ease traffic flow for the commuters and promote economic activities of the citizens,” he stated

Earlier, the project consultant informed the minister that they have made a lot of progress with an aggregate of 45.8 per cent completion of work in Section I (Abuja-Keffi) and 41 per cent completion in Section II (Keffi-Akwanga)

Breaking down the work progress, the consultant stated that, 90 per cent has been achieved in the construction of culverts and drainages, 60 per cent attained in bridges and 40 per cent in the pavement construction

He also listed relocation of utilities (telecom, water and electricity), compensation, COVID-19 lockdown and outstanding payment as part of their challenges

In his contribution, the Federal Controller of Works, Nasarawa State, Daikwo told the ministers that the progress of work on the road is encouraging even as the COVID-19 had affected its progress

He informed the ministers that the land acquisition and compensation process is at an advanced stage, while relocation of existing services away from the proposed road corridor is still pending and requires client action.

“The 220 kilometre Abuja- Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia- Makurdi road project is 85 per cent funded by the Chinese Export-Import Bank and 15 per cent counterpart fund from the Federal Government which is a budget issue

“For those who have issues with the borrowing, they can now come and see what it has done. All the people who work here would probably not have work to do if not for the borrowing,” Fashola said

The project is being implemented by the Road Sector Development Team (RSDT) unit of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing.

OULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded 624 New Infections Last Week, Lowest In Over Five Months

Last week, Nigeria recorded 624 new COVID-19 infections which is the lowest the country recorded in five months, Tribune Online analysis shows.

The 624 new cases reported between March 28 and April 3 is a reduction from the 849 recorded the previous week…

Inside Ibadan Bound Train From Lagos

The train started the 156.65 kilometres journey to Lagos at exactly 08:00hrs. The pace of its acceleration was minimal.

At about 25 minutes, the train slowed down at the uncompleted Omi-Adio terminal, a village on the Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway; it’s a stone throw from Apata in Ibadan. Conveyance of passengers from there and other terminals has not kickstarted as the terminals are still under construction and workers were found there…BREAKING: Buhari appoints DIG Alkali Baba as acting IGP

Killer Herdsmen: Untold Story Of Ibarapa’s Worst Nightmare + VIDEOS

“Please do not talk to my father. He is yet to come to terms with the death of his son. It is a most tragic experience. How does one quantify the loss of a dear brother? My brother was killed like an animal by two herdsmen. His offence was that he asked them to drive their cows off his already cultivated farmland,” Bisi Olaosepin, whose brother was hacked to death, struggled to hold back his tears as he relayed to Sunday Tribune the horrible experience that culminated in the passage of his brother…BREAKING: Buhari appoints DIG Alkali Baba as acting IGP