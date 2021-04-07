Aregbesola backs new NSCDC chief on reform initiatives

The Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, has thrown his weight behind the newly appointed Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, on reform initiatives and measures to reposition the corps with its mandate.

Aregbesola, speaking at the National headquarters of the NSCDC, Abuja, expressed confidence in the capacity of Audi, to reposition the corps in order to become a more profound player in the security architecture of the country, as well as in securing Nigerians and their property.

Represented by the permanent secretary of the ministry, Dr Shuaib Belgore, the minister lamented the state of insecurity in the country, which has been a challenge to the nation and charged the commandant-general to take up the responsibility of working in synergy with other security agencies and return Nigeria to the old days when people could travel freely on roads without fear of being waylaid, kidnapped or killed.

“There is a reason for your appointment by Mr President and it is required that you return our country to safety and bring it to peaceful times,” Aregbesola said.

He said Nigeria has so much attractiveness in terms of the terrain, the geography, the people, the agricultural layout, the market and the infrastructure, hence there is need to protect, defend and sustain the nation by maintaining internal peace and security.

‘’I want to charge all officers and men to give unalloyed support to the commandant-general who has a fantastic vision which he enumerated on the day he was sworn-in. He has grand plans which should be adopted by everybody and all should make sure that this plans are achieved,” he added.

While enumerating the numerous tasks before the commandant-general, Aregbesola charged the corps helmsman to make sure that he delivers on his mandate and achieve the objective all Nigerians expect and desire.

He assured the commandant-general of the support of the ministry and that of President Muhammadu Buhari to provide him the needed assistance to succeed in carrying out appropriate policies and programmes that would bring the corps up to speed with its counterparts across the globe.

In his words: “We are very comfortable with the programme and pathway the commandant-general has brought forward towards achieving these goals which include administrative reforms, tactical and training programmes as well as disciplinary enforcement and adjustment, there is really no alternative administratively, operationally and discipline wise, there is a lot of work to be done.”

Aregbesola, therefore, called on all personnel of the corps to give utmost support to the commandant-general, adding that as somebody who has grown in the service with sufficient education and excellent vision, he has no doubt in Dr. Audi’s capacity, the support he is going to get from the officers and men, as well as from relevant stakeholders.

The commandant-general in his response, thanked the minister and the permanent secretary for their support since his assumption of office and assured them that he would work assiduously to provide the needed security for critical national asset and infrastructure, the farming communities as well as school children all over the country.

He restated that the corps would be reinvigorated and nurtured into a formidable force under his leadership to continue to provide services that would justify the confidence reposed in him by Nigerians.

OULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded 624 New Infections Last Week, Lowest In Over Five Months

Last week, Nigeria recorded 624 new COVID-19 infections which is the lowest the country recorded in five months, Tribune Online analysis shows.

The 624 new cases reported between March 28 and April 3 is a reduction from the 849 recorded the previous week…

Inside Ibadan Bound Train From Lagos

The train started the 156.65 kilometres journey to Lagos at exactly 08:00hrs. The pace of its acceleration was minimal.

At about 25 minutes, the train slowed down at the uncompleted Omi-Adio terminal, a village on the Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway; it’s a stone throw from Apata in Ibadan. Conveyance of passengers from there and other terminals has not kickstarted as the terminals are still under construction and workers were found there…BREAKING: Buhari appoints DIG Alkali Baba as acting IGP

Killer Herdsmen: Untold Story Of Ibarapa’s Worst Nightmare + VIDEOS

“Please do not talk to my father. He is yet to come to terms with the death of his son. It is a most tragic experience. How does one quantify the loss of a dear brother? My brother was killed like an animal by two herdsmen. His offence was that he asked them to drive their cows off his already cultivated farmland,” Bisi Olaosepin, whose brother was hacked to death, struggled to hold back his tears as he relayed to Sunday Tribune the horrible experience that culminated in the passage of his brother…BREAKING: Buhari appoints DIG Alkali Baba as acting IGP