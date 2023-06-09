The Federal Government has said it is committed to citizen’s centred diplomacy outside Nigeria to protect their rights and cater for their welfare whenever they are in need.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Adamu Lamuwa, reiterated this at the graduation of the 25th Regular Course of the Foreign Service Academy in Abuja, Nigeria.

Lamuwa said the citizens-based diplomacy was aimed at protecting all Nigerians outside the shores of the country.

“Citizens centred diplomacy is our focus, economic diplomacy we are on it; we have had so much interest in dealing with our citizens abroad, of course we are not unaware of the challenges being faced by Nigerians abroad.”

He therefore urged the newly graduating officers, to be upright, honest, hardworking diligent and emotionally stable when they are posted out as diplomats in various countries.

“We are still the giant of Africa irrespective of whatever challenges we have, you have the responsibility of upholding this.’

‘’You are the backbone of this service and we look up to you to go out there, defend the interest, project our national interest and deliver on the services required of us as a ministry by the government and as a country, because Nigerians stand in international comity of nations is judged by the performance of its diplomats.”

“Remember the ultimate is the interest of Nigeria, the National interest,” Ambassador Lamuwa urged the graduating officers.

Also, the former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr Martin Ihoeghian Uhomoibhi, urged the officers to do all it takes to protect the country’s interest and seek knowledge.

As diplomats representing Nigeria in various countries, Dr Uhomoibhi urged the officers to have empathy for all Nigerians no matter their status in any country they find themselves.

“How privileged you are to be among the few that will fly the Nigerian flag outside the shores of this country, it’s a huge responsibility, and it is a privilege, please don’t soil our image, your mission is to promote, project, protect and defend Nigeria’s interest, it is a sacred duty, it’s a call to holiness to be a diplomat and a flyer of the Nigerian flag.





“It’s also a call to excellence, you must read books, knowledge is key, as a representative of Nigeria you must seek knowledge.

“You are representing Nigeria; you must listen to Nigerians outside the shores of this country, who come to you, empathy is putting yourself in the shoes of that stranded and needy Nigerian, who has no relation outside the shores of this country except you.”

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Career Management Office, Dr. Marcus Olaniyi Ogunbiyi, called on the graduating Foreign Service officers to acquaint themselves with the civil service rules, as that would guide them throughout their career.

The Director General of National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, represented by Director Training of the agency, Ambassador Chituru Chendo, encouraged the graduands to make use of emotional intelligence at all times.

One hundred and eighteen participants were issued certificate of attendance having completed the course of study for the 25th Regular Course of the Foreign Service Academy (FSA).

The FSA is the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ foremost institution of learning responsible for providing training and capacity building for Nigeria’s young and upcoming diplomats.

