In a recent development, a comprehensive fact-check conducted by DW has refuted the viral claim that Sweden has declared sex as a sport and initiated a global tournament with Greek participants.

This misinformation has been propagated by numerous international media outlets, including the esteemed South African media platform IOL.

German media house RTL, while reporting on the alleged competition, further fueled the controversy by conducting a poll seeking public opinion on the recognition of sex as a sport.

The widespread coverage of this dubious claim has caught the attention of Anna Setzman, spokesperson for the Swedish Sports Confederation. In a written statement submitted to DW, Setzman unequivocally debunked the allegations, stating, “All this information is false.”

Setzman emphasized the spread of false information in international media concerning Sweden and its sporting activities. She vehemently denied the existence of any such event or declaration, affirming that the reports were baseless.

The origin of this misleading narrative can be traced back to an article published by Göteborgs-Posten, a prominent Swedish-language daily. According to the report, a Swedish individual named Dragan Bratic, who owns several strip clubs, allegedly sought to classify sex as a sport.

Bratic’s application for membership in the Swedish Sports Confederation was submitted in January but was subsequently rejected in May.

Addressing the issue, Setzman clarified that while an individual had indeed applied for membership, claiming the existence of a sex federation, the Swedish Sports Confederation had categorically denied such an entity and its membership.

She stated, “The Swedish Sports Confederation has drawn attention to the fact that in some parts of the international media, news is currently being spread that a sex federation has become a member of the Swedish Sports Confederation. It is false information with the aim of smearing Swedish sports and Sweden.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Oyedepo, Enenche, others not fake for supporting Obi – Primate Ayodele





The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has cautioned Nigerians from referring to Bishop Oyedepo, Pastor Paul Enenche, and…

WEEK BRIEF: Tinubu Presidency, fuel subsidy saga and NLC war drums

On May 29, Bola Ahmed Tinubu became the 16th president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He was sworn in as President of Nigeria by…

Why I sacked Auxiliary as PMS boss — Makinde

Following the clash of interest that ensued between the former Chairman of disciplinary committee of the Park Management System in…

I met my wife virgin at 21 — Isreal DMW

Superstar Davido’s aide, Isreal Afeare aka Isreal DMW, has responded to critics who were trolling him over his…

The fuel subsidy issue

DURING his inauguration speech, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced that the era of…

SERIE A: Victor Osimhen becomes first African to win Capocannoniere award

In a historic achievement Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has become the first African footballer to…