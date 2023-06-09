Sophia Momodu, Davido’s first baby mama, revealed that her worst fear was raising a child alone.

The mother of one disclosed this on her Instagram story during an interview stating that her greatest fear has happened to her.

Sophia Momodu added that nothing else could scare her again since she is living in her greatest fear of solely being responsible for her child.

“My worst fear has happened to me. I dont think anything scares me in life anymore. I never wanted to raise a chils alone nd now I am doing it”, She said

