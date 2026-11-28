The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to boosting local cocoa processing and value addition following the receipt of the outcome report of the 1st Nigeria and West Africa Cocoa Origins Meet EU Cocoa Industry held in Brussels, Belgium.

The report, which contains recommendations on market access, financing and strategic partnerships for Nigeria’s cocoa industry, is expected to guide the implementation of the country’s Cocoa Value Addition Accord.

The Minister of State for Industry, Senator John Owan Enoh, received the report on behalf of the Federal Government at the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Abuja.

Enoh, who chairs the Delivery Council of Nigeria’s Cocoa Value Addition Accord, said the report provided the evidence and partnerships required to translate the country’s cocoa value-addition commitments into concrete results.

“This Report is timely. It gives the Delivery Council the evidence we need to move from declaration to delivery. The Abuja Declaration and the Accord set our targets, Brussels has now shown us the market, the financing and the partnerships to meet them.

“We will ensure these outcomes are fully reflected in our implementation framework,” he said.

Presenting the report, the Convener of the forum and Project Director of the EU-Nigeria Agribusiness Platform (EUNAP), Mr Roland Oroh, said engagements with European buyers, financiers and institutions had opened new opportunities for Nigeria to expand its processed cocoa exports.