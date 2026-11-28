The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to boosting local cocoa processing and value addition following the receipt of the outcome report of the 1st Nigeria and West Africa Cocoa Origins Meet EU Cocoa Industry held in Brussels, Belgium.
The report, which contains recommendations on market access, financing and strategic partnerships for Nigeria’s cocoa industry, is expected to guide the implementation of the country’s Cocoa Value Addition Accord.
The Minister of State for Industry, Senator John Owan Enoh, received the report on behalf of the Federal Government at the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Abuja.
Enoh, who chairs the Delivery Council of Nigeria’s Cocoa Value Addition Accord, said the report provided the evidence and partnerships required to translate the country’s cocoa value-addition commitments into concrete results.
“This Report is timely. It gives the Delivery Council the evidence we need to move from declaration to delivery. The Abuja Declaration and the Accord set our targets, Brussels has now shown us the market, the financing and the partnerships to meet them.
“We will ensure these outcomes are fully reflected in our implementation framework,” he said.
Presenting the report, the Convener of the forum and Project Director of the EU-Nigeria Agribusiness Platform (EUNAP), Mr Roland Oroh, said engagements with European buyers, financiers and institutions had opened new opportunities for Nigeria to expand its processed cocoa exports.
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“The Abuja Declaration set the direction and the Accord set the targets. Brussels showed that European buyers, financiers and institutions are ready to work with Nigeria on processed cocoa that meets EU standards.
“Our job now is to turn those commitments into factories, jobs and exports, starting in Ebonyi next month,” Oroh said.
The Brussels engagements, held on October 28 and 29, 2026, represented the first international follow-up to two policy instruments adopted at the Cocoa Value Addition Summit in Abuja in July.
The first was the Abuja Declaration, signed on July 14 by Nigeria, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire and Cameroon, which established the Cocoa Value Addition Alliance of cocoa-producing countries.
The second was Nigeria’s national Cocoa Value Addition Accord, which commits the Federal Government, cocoa-producing states, farmers, processors and financiers to measurable targets for increasing local processing.
At a meeting with officials of the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Trade and Economic Security on October 28, Nigeria was presented with three possible pathways to improve market access for processed cocoa products.
These include qualification for the Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+), a Sustainable Investment Facilitation Agreement with a sustainable cocoa annex, and renewed high-level discussions on the Economic Partnership Agreement.
The European Commission also confirmed that Nigeria could process regionally sourced cocoa beans and export the semi-finished products as Nigerian-made.
It further announced an additional €5 million to support Nigeria’s implementation of the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), with the intervention to be implemented by the German development agency, GIZ.
At the October 29 forum, the Bank of Industry and the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development signed a Letter of Intent to jointly identify, assess and co-finance cocoa processing projects in Nigeria.
The engagements also produced one commercial deal and five Letters of Intent through business-to-business meetings.
Participants further agreed that Nigeria should request a large-scale cocoa agroforestry programme at the next Nigeria-EU Trade and Investment Dialogue.
As part of efforts to translate the Brussels commitments into actual investments, the Federal Government is expected to participate in the groundbreaking of two projects at the Uburu Industrial Cluster in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State on December 11, 2026.
The projects comprise a tree crops seed multiplication greenhouse and a cocoa processing facility promoted by Farm Gate Global Concepts.
Enoh is expected to perform the groundbreaking ceremony for the cocoa processing project on behalf of the Federal Government.
EUNAP is also preparing additional project promoters in its cocoa processing pipeline for further groundbreaking announcements through January 2027.
The EU-Nigeria Agribusiness Platform connects Nigerian agribusinesses with European markets, buyers, investors and institutions. It is funded by the European Union under its Global Gateway initiative, managed by Agribusiness Register Limited and operates in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment under a memorandum of understanding.
Participants further agreed that Nigeria should request a large-scale cocoa agroforestry programme at the next Nigeria-EU Trade and Investment Dialogue.
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