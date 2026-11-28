The United States experienced an extraordinary wave of digital disruptions that rattled everyday consumers, grounded thousands of flights, and froze access to major online platforms. Within a single two-week stretch, critical infrastructure across banking, aviation, cloud productivity, and travel hit an unexpected wall.

While federal officials maintained that several high-profile system crashes stemmed from technical failures and aging hardware rather than a coordinated foreign attack, cybersecurity investigators confirmed that active hackers simultaneously breached several prominent technology providers during the exact same window.

According to incident tracking by Fox News and technical analyses from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), this convergence of technical crashes and supply-chain hacks exposed just how deeply interconnected modern global corporations have become.

In this article, Tribune Online examines ten prominent US companies and institutions affected by recent hacking incidents and major system outages, why these disruptions happened, and the step-by-step measures everyday users can take to protect their digital accounts.

Microsoft

Between November 12 and November 14, 2026, Microsoft suffered a massive service outage across its Microsoft 365 suite that disrupted email, calendar, and workplace collaboration tools across 74 countries.

Tens of thousands of businesses and individuals were locked out of Outlook and Teams for nearly 24 hours. Microsoft later explained that an internal process responsible for establishing secure network connections became overwhelmed after a software configuration change exposed an underlying defect from a previous capacity upgrade.

JPMorgan Chase

On November 16, 2026, thousands of JPMorgan Chase customers across the United States found themselves unable to log into their online banking portals or complete digital transfers.

The disruption slowed payment processing and briefly spilled over into transactions involving partner institutions. Bank officials clarified that the outage was triggered by a faulty internal software release rather than a malicious breach, allowing engineers to roll back the update and restore normal access later the same day.

United Airlines

On November 16, 2026, United Airlines experienced a widespread internal technology failure that left planes stranded on airport tarmacs nationwide.

Pilots reported that a company-wide system outage prevented flight crews from receiving critical weight, balance, and takeoff clearance data. The incident occurred just days after a separate telecommunications failure at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) forced a historic nationwide ground stop that cancelled over 12,000 flights.

Expedia Group

Unlike the pure technical glitches affecting airlines, online travel giant Expedia Group confirmed in November 2026 that cybercriminals successfully gained unauthorized access to its systems.

The intrusion occurred through a compromised third-party IT service provider rather than a direct breach of Expedia’s primary servers. While the company moved quickly to sever the vendor connection and launch a forensic audit, the incident highlighted how attackers increasingly target smaller contractors to reach household brands.

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Optimizely

In mid-November 2026, New York-based digital experience and website optimization provider Optimizely suffered a severe supply-chain cyberattack.

Attackers exploited a vulnerability to inject malicious JavaScript code directly into customer project configurations. Because hundreds of global media outlets, software firms, and financial institutions load Optimizely’s scripts on their websites, the breach created immediate downstream security risks across nearly 180 organizations worldwide.

Apple

On November 10, 2026, Apple experienced a multi-hour service disruption across its iCloud ecosystem that prevented millions of users from signing into their accounts or syncing Mail, Photos, and Calendar data.

Apple attributed the downtime to an internal system update rather than external interference. Even so, the interruption demonstrated how quickly routine cloud maintenance errors can sever everyday consumers from their personal files and communication tools.

Wells Fargo

Alongside JPMorgan Chase, banking giant Wells Fargo suffered an afternoon service outage on November 16, 2026, that locked retail and commercial clients out of mobile and desktop banking dashboards.

Customers attempting to check balances or authorize wire transfers encountered repeated error messages. The simultaneous banking disruptions prompted lawmakers in Washington to demand greater transparency from financial institutions regarding their digital resilience and backup infrastructure.

Workday

Enterprise cloud software provider Workday, which manages payroll and human resources systems for thousands of major corporations, suffered a disruptive service outage on November 13, 2026.

Thousands of employees and human resource administrators reported being unable to access time-tracking portals and payroll processing tools during a critical Friday pay cycle. The disruption underscored the vulnerability of centralized cloud software that businesses rely on for daily operations.

Visa

In November 2026, global payments network Visa confirmed a cybersecurity incident involving a third-party service provider operating in the Asia-Pacific region.

While Visa stated that its core processing systems and consumer payment card numbers remained secure and uncompromised, the disclosure added to growing concerns among financial regulators about third-party vendor risks across global payment networks.

Uber technologies

In October 2026, ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies confirmed that hackers had stolen sensitive personal information and driver’s license records belonging to thousands of drivers.

Cybercriminals executed the breach by using stolen login credentials belonging to an external service provider. By logging in with legitimate contractor passwords, the attackers bypassed traditional perimeter defenses and extracted sensitive identity records before security teams detected the anomaly.

Step-by-Step: How to protect yourself during major outages and breaches

When major companies suffer unexpected outages or third-party data breaches, everyday users are often targeted by follow-up scams and account takeover attempts.

First, verify whether a service failure is genuine before entering your password repeatedly. Check official company status pages or reputable outage trackers rather than clicking links in unsolicited emails or text messages claiming your account has been suspended.

Second, enable phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication (MFA) on your banking, email, and cloud storage accounts. Using an authenticator app or hardware security key ensures that even if hackers steal your password from a third-party vendor breach, they cannot access your profile.

Third, maintain offline backups of essential financial statements, travel itineraries, and personal documents. Keeping local copies guarantees that a sudden cloud outage at an airline, bank, or software provider will never leave you stranded without proof of your records.