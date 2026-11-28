The Director-General, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Professor Ayo Omotayo has challenged Nigerian youths, particularly graduates from Nigerian universities, to acquire in-demand skills to supplement their certificates.

Professor Omotayo gave the charge while delivering the University of Jos convocation lecture titled ” Leadership, Entrepreneurship, Innovation and the Imperative of National Development”

Professor Omotayo, who charged the graduates with preparing for today’s global challenges, encouraged them to develop themselves beyond the knowledge and certificates they had obtained rather than criticizing the government.

He declared:” Graduates that make vocation of criticizing government rather than acquiring relevant and marketable skills would be left in the bus stop of life”

The Director-General of NIPSS mentioned three conversions that every developing economy must master, with the first being the transition of graduates into enterprises that employ others.

He added that the second is converting crops and energy into processed, branded, exportable goods, and the third is transforming what a laboratory discovers into what a customer buys.

Professor Omotayo stated the each

conversion needs its own institutions, its own finance and its own kind of leader adding that a country that masters one without the other stays poor in a rather sophisticated way.

On Developmental University, the Director -General of NIPSS said it would be hypocrisy to change the graduates without charging those impacting the knowledge.

“We must abandon the idea that universities exist mainly to certify. We must become developmental universities: institutions judged by the capabilities they build and the problems they help solve.