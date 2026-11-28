The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is targeting monthly foreign exchange inflows of $1.5 billion by the first quarter of 2027 as it intensifies efforts to deepen liquidity in the foreign exchange market, strengthen investor confidence and sustain stability in the naira.

CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, disclosed this on Friday while delivering the keynote address at the 2026 Bankers’ Dinner in Lagos, where he outlined the progress of ongoing monetary and financial sector reforms and the central bank’s priorities for the coming years.

Cardoso said the reforms had helped move Nigeria away from an opaque multiple exchange rate regime, where access to foreign exchange was disproportionately available to a few, towards a more transparent and market-driven system.

According to him, the new framework has improved certainty for business planning and investment, renewed investor confidence, facilitated international payment obligations and encouraged increased diaspora remittances through formal channels.

He noted that Nigerians could now travel abroad and make payments with their naira cards, describing this as one of the practical benefits of improvements in the foreign exchange market.

The governor said sustaining the gains would require deeper, more liquid foreign exchange markets; stronger risk management; effective governance; and greater reliance on transparent market mechanisms.

He added that reforms must translate into lasting improvements in how financial institutions operate, and markets function.

On the broader economy, Cardoso said Nigeria had recorded improvements in key macroeconomic indicators, with headline inflation declining from 24.48 per cent in January 2025 to 14.06 per cent in October 2026.

He also disclosed that external reserves had risen to their highest level in approximately 18 years, while the economy expanded by 4.43 per cent in the second quarter of 2026.

According to him, the improvements in external buffers, foreign exchange market operations and monetary policy credibility have strengthened the country’s capacity to withstand global economic shocks.

However, he cautioned that sustaining the disinflation process remained critical, stressing that the CBN’s ambition was not merely to reduce inflation to single digits but to achieve a sustainable low single-digit rate.

Cardoso said achieving this would require continued monetary policy discipline, credible institutions and effective coordination between monetary and fiscal authorities.

He disclosed that the CBN would introduce a comprehensive and accessible regulatory rulebook next year to provide greater clarity on regulatory requirements and supervisory standards.

On banking sector reforms, the governor said the recapitalisation exercise, which began in March 2024, had been successfully concluded, with 33 banks meeting the revised minimum capital requirements and approximately N4.65 trillion raised.

He said the exercise demonstrated domestic and international investors’ confidence in Nigeria’s financial system, adding that the next challenge was to translate the stronger capital base into affordable credit for businesses.

According to him, high credit risks, infrastructure weaknesses in credit assessment, collateral and enforcement, as well as the monetary policy environment, continued to constrain lending.

He urged banks to embrace risk-sharing arrangements, loan syndication, and collaborative financing structures to support large-scale transactions beyond individual institutions’ capacity.

The CBN governor also challenged the financial sector to deepen financial inclusion by expanding access to credit, rather than concentrating largely on digital payments.

Citing the 2026 Access to Financial Services Survey, he said approximately 79 per cent of Nigerian adults now used formal or informal financial services, while 64 per cent accessed digital financial services.

However, only 10 per cent borrowed through formal financial channels, despite 53 per cent saving formally.

He said the CBN’s ambition was to at least double private sector credit as a proportion of gross domestic product by 2030, while maintaining sound lending practices and financial stability.

Cardoso further highlighted the growing role of artificial intelligence, fintech and digital assets, including stablecoins, in transforming financial services, noting that innovation must operate within appropriate regulatory safeguards.

He said the CBN’s Payment System Vision 2028 also targets 95 per cent financial inclusion by 2028, alongside wider adoption of QR and contactless payments, improved transaction security and reduced payment fraud.

He urged financial institutions to strengthen operational reliability, transparency and consumer protection, stressing that public confidence would depend on the quality of services delivered to customers.