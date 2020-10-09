FG pledges support for Nigerians during crisis

Federal Government on Friday reiterated its resolve to support Nigerians during a crisis situation and ensure strategic disaster mitigation, preparedness and prevention.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq gave the assurance while commiserating with the victims of the gas explosion which occurred at Baruwa, Alimosho area of Lagos on Thursday 8th October 2020.

According to the report from various intervention agencies, the gas tanker explosion occurred at 5:40 a.m when an LPG tanker was discharging at the Best Roof Plant Station in the area.

Providing an update on the explosion, Ibrahim Farinloye, the Acting Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said three persons were rescued while five bodies were recovered from the explosion.

Enumerating the losses recorded in the explosion, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said some buildings and property worth millions of naira were affected.

The Ministry reiterated its readiness to render support to Nigerians in crisis situations and ensure strategic disaster mitigation, preparedness and prevention.

To this end, the Ministry urged the populace to be vigilant and adhere strictly to safety measures to avert future fire disasters.

