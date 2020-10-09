FG to make conversion of cars to autogas affordable 

The Federal Government (FG) on Thursday assured that it will make the cost for the conversion of cars to run on autogas, affordable to all Nigerians.

It said it was intensifying efforts to provide Nigerians with autogas to temper the effects of rising costs of Premium Motor Spirit, (PMS), also known as petrol.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Abuja.

He said some cars in the president’s fleet would soon be converted to run on autogas, while some government official vehicles were already being converted.

He expressed satisfaction with the conversion process thus far and charged conversion centres to make vehicle and user safety a priority during the process.

On his part, the Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency, (PPPRA), Mr Abdulkadir Saidu, assured that the government would ensure that autogas is made available to people all over the country.

He said: “Nigerians can rest assured of the government’s undying commitment to providing a cheaper and cleaner alternative to Premium Motor Spirit, (PMS), as prices have been on an upward climb in recent months following the deregulation of the downstream sector.

“Aside from the fact that autogas is cheaper, we are also concerned about making the conversion of cars affordable so that Nigerians can indeed reap the advantage of this new policy.”

